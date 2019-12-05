The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Timothy L. Caldwell, 35, Hilliard, burglary, theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Tiffany A. Culwell, 29, Orient, theft, guilty, $4,800 restitution, three years intervention.
• Paula L. Eskelson, 46, Circleville, felony OVI, guilty, 30 months in prison, $1,350 fine, 10 year Ohio Driver’s License suspension.
• Isaac A. Fair, 23, Ashville, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), aggravated possession of drugs (x2), receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Faith L. Harris, 43, Fairmont, Virginia, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Da’quan M. Mikell, 24, Columbus, possession of a fentanyl compound, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Joshua A. Peters, 42, Circleville, theft, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), $10,723.23 restitution, five years community control, 30 days in county jail.
• Shelia Sagraves, 42, Columbus, violation of community control, guilty, community control continued with 30 days in county jail.
• Shawn M. Smith, 34, Orient, nonsupport of dependents, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Brent Spangler, 44, Circleville, Medicaid eligibility fraud, guilty, pre-sentence investigation ordered.