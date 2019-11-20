The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• John M. Alexander III, 30, of Circleville, plead guilty to breaking and entering and theft. Pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
• Whitney L. Campbell, 32, of Orient, plead guilty to burglary and theft. Sentenced to 30 months in prison (suspended), fined $1,5000, ordered to pay $280 restitution, will serve 30 days in the county jail and have three years of community control with an inpatient recovery program ordered.
• James E. Evans Jr., 42, of Ashville, plead guilty to aggravated assault. Pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
• Michael L. Knight, 34, of Circleville, plead guilty to two counts of theft of firearms. Was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison.
• Vincent E. Waldron, 27, of Columbus, plead guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined $1,500.
• Shawn A. Wycuff, 39, of Williamsport, plead guilty to rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Sentenced to eight years and 42 months in prison and has to register as a sex offender for the rest of life.
• Bradley Beatty, 61, of Williamsport, plead not guilty to two counts of felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. Pre-trial was scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Adam R. Brewer, 30, of Columbus, plead not guilty to violation of community control. To be set for hearing.
• Shavez E. Hargrave, 24, of, Circleville, plead not guilty to tampering with evidence. Pre-trial was scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Kejuan J. Long, 38, of Circleville, plead not guilty to having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs. Pre-trial was scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Letitia A. Long, 40, of Circleville, plead not guilty to endangering children, trafficking in cocaine, permitting drug abuse and possession of cocaine. Pre-trial was scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Christina H. Morgan, 43, of Columbus, plead not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine. Pre-trial was scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Jamie L. Spires, 29, of Groveport, plead not guilty to possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl and failure to appear. Pre-trial was scheduled for Dec. 13.