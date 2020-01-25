The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.

• Ali Ahmendur, 24, Columbus, misdemeanor OVI, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Kyle M. Boyer, 31, Kingston, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 18 months in prison.

• Jennifer Buckler, 37, Orient, grand theft, Medicaid eligibility fraud, guilty, $13,940 restitution, two-year diversion program.

• Jason T. Calder, 26, Circleville, grand theft (x2), guilty, six to seven and a half years in prison.

• Isaac A. Fair, 23, South Bloomfield, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Jeffrey Fowler, Jr., 34 Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 14.

• Loretta Neff-Gasmire, 51, Londonderry, violation of terms of community control, guilty, community control continued with inpatient program.

• Thomas J. Green, II, 42, Sugar Grove, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Tiffany J. Leffel, 31, Grove City, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, complete STAR relapse program.

• David L. Nelson, 50, Waverly, felony OVI, guilty, 30 months in prison, lifetime ODL suspension.

• Kenneth T. Ray, 25, Circleville, possession of heroin, guilty, three years intervention, six months at a community based correctional facility.

• Christopher M. Rogers, 33, North Central Correctional Institution, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 14.

• Christina P. Ruth, 34, Chillicothe, theft of a motor vehicle, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Codi J. Smith, 24, Stoutsville, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, 30 days in county jail.

• Susan E. Stahl, 35, Anna, aggravated murder, guilty, 20 years to life in prison, 10 years violent offender registration.

• Jason S. Thompson, 42, homeless, escape, guilty, 12 months prison.

• Michael C. Vandagriff, 42, Circleville, conspiring to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 48 months in prison.

• James H. Williams, Jr., 65, Circleville, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 14

