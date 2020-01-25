The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Ali Ahmendur, 24, Columbus, misdemeanor OVI, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Kyle M. Boyer, 31, Kingston, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 18 months in prison.
• Jennifer Buckler, 37, Orient, grand theft, Medicaid eligibility fraud, guilty, $13,940 restitution, two-year diversion program.
• Jason T. Calder, 26, Circleville, grand theft (x2), guilty, six to seven and a half years in prison.
• Isaac A. Fair, 23, South Bloomfield, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Jeffrey Fowler, Jr., 34 Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 14.
• Loretta Neff-Gasmire, 51, Londonderry, violation of terms of community control, guilty, community control continued with inpatient program.
• Thomas J. Green, II, 42, Sugar Grove, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Tiffany J. Leffel, 31, Grove City, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, complete STAR relapse program.
• David L. Nelson, 50, Waverly, felony OVI, guilty, 30 months in prison, lifetime ODL suspension.
• Kenneth T. Ray, 25, Circleville, possession of heroin, guilty, three years intervention, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Christopher M. Rogers, 33, North Central Correctional Institution, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 14.
• Christina P. Ruth, 34, Chillicothe, theft of a motor vehicle, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Codi J. Smith, 24, Stoutsville, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, 30 days in county jail.
• Susan E. Stahl, 35, Anna, aggravated murder, guilty, 20 years to life in prison, 10 years violent offender registration.
• Jason S. Thompson, 42, homeless, escape, guilty, 12 months prison.
• Michael C. Vandagriff, 42, Circleville, conspiring to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 48 months in prison.
• James H. Williams, Jr., 65, Circleville, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 14