featured Pickaway County Probate Court Marriage Report Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December Marriage Licenses Issued:• Brad Steven Mathias and Mary Charlotte Meier, both of Circleville.• Thomas Clarence Howes of Commercial Point and Catherine Louise Dunn of Canal Winchester.• Ray Allen Stone and Michelle Lawler, both of South Bloomfield.• Nathan David Smith and Keelia Raquel Nester, both of Ashville.• Tyler Francis Bowling and Lyndsey Frances Bennett, both of Orient.• Dion Antonio Jackson Jr., of Pickaway County Correctional and Faith Antoinette Bailey of Cincinnati.• Roger Allan Swackhammer and Stephanie Ann Holbroo, both of Circleville.• John Michael Kirchoff and Shelby Wynn Watters, both of Manitou Beach.• Carlos Arturo Villalobos and Ellen Michelle Umsted, both of Circleville.• James Michael West and Tammy Jo Brown, both of South Bloomfield.• Gaven Andrew Lee Adams and Madison Brooke Hand, both of Circleville.• Gary Lee Uhrig of Circleville and Heidi Camille Galloway of Gallion.• Ray Lee Hess and Danielle Lyne Vieth, both of Circleville.• Jeffrey Allen Mullet and Jill Leighann Renee Justice, both of Circleville.• Shannon Michael Tackett and Ashley Nicole Parker, both of Ashville. Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marriage License December Linguistics Report Pickaway County Danielle Lyne Vieth Jeffrey Allen Mullet Jill Leighann Renee Justice Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Callihan Honored By Customers After 33 Plus Years With USPS Vikings Have A New Football Coach Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Smith Hired As OCU President Solar Farms Hot Topic In 2022, Resolution Still Pending Trending Recipes