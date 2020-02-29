Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Friday, Feb. 21
• Suicide attempt, Burro Lane
• Alarm drop — fire, Summit Avenue
• Larceny from business, Welch Road
• Domestic, South Court Street
• Suicide attempt, Circleville Avenue
• Identity theft, Sycamore Lane
• Domestic, Yukon Drive
• Stolen vehicle — car, Main Street
Saturday, Feb. 22
• Domestic, School Street
• Warrant, Long Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 56 East
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Long Street
• Larceny, West Scioto Street
• Shooting, U.S. 22 West
• Warrant, Columbus
• Suicide attempt, Lockbourne
• Gas leak, Circleville
Sunday, Feb. 23
• Prowlers, West Main Street
• Domestic, Bazler Lane
• Harassment, West Scioto Street
• Harassment, South German Street
• Harassment, Chestnut
• Domestic — neighbor, London Road
• Drug complaint, Long Street
• Vandalism — property, Mill Road
• Fire — grass, Commercial
Monday, Feb. 24
• Vandalism — vehicle, Chestnut
• Domestic, South Pickaway Street
• Harassment, Main Street
• Complaint — gun, Iroquois Way
• Harassment, Pherson Pike
• Larceny from property, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Cherry Street
• Fire — structure, state Route 104
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• Domestic, Beaumont Court
• Fire, London Road
• Domestic, Lexington Avenue
• Identity theft, Lanterns Way
• Domestic, Lexington Avenue
• Vandalism — vehicle, Black Hoof Street
• Fight, state Route 762 East
• Identity theft, Indian Trail Street
• Identity theft, Buckeye Loop
• Warrant, U.S. 23
Wednesday, Feb. 26
• Mental person, Island Road
• Fire — structure, state Route 56 West
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Warrant, Cambridge Place
• Carbon monoxide, Freedom Run
• Domestic, state Route 752
• Harassment — threats, Eagle Ridge Lane
• Warrant, Northup Avenue
• Larceny from business, Long Street
• Harassment, Long Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.