Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Vandalism — vehicle, Crites Road
• Accident — hit/skip, state Route 752
• Suspicious activity, Morris Salem
• Accident — hit/skip, Circleville
• Domestic, Brenton Drive
• Harassment, Jefferson Avenue
• Warrant, U.S. 23
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Burglary — in process, Heidish Drive
• Warrant, Egypt Pike
• Identity theft, Sandpiper Court
• Domestic, state Route 104
• Bomb threat, Adena High
• Assault, Circleville Avenue
• Warrant, Clifton Road
• Suspicious vehicle, U.S. 23
• Domestic, Northridge Road
• Accident — injury, U.S.23
• Domestic, Hall Road
• Identity theft, Mill Street
• Drunk person, state Route 752
• Suspicious activity, Kildow Court
• Domestic, Clifton Road
Wednesday, Feb. 12
• Emergency squad run, Tarlton road
• Warrant, South High Street
• Warrant, North Paint Street
• Accident — non-injury, U.S. 22
• Vandalism — vehicle, Intermodal Court
• Larceny, Cherokee Drive
• Carbon Monoxide, Valley Forge
• Accident — hit/skip, Pittsburgh Road
• Warrant, U.S. 62
• Vandalism — structure, state Route 762 East
• Complaint — gun, Long Street
• Accident — hit/skip, state Route 316
• Accident — hit/skip, U.S. 23
• Utility burn, West Second Street
• Complaint — person, West at Bridge
