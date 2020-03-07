Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Friday, Feb. 28
• Accident — injury, U.S. 23
• Fire — structure, Main Street
• Harassment — threats, South Walnut Street
• Domestic, Locust Grove
• Accident — injury, U.S. 23
• Vandalism — structure, Granite Drive
• Larceny from, North Harrison Street
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Street
• Fight, Crites Road
Saturday, Feb. 29
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Accident — injury, Duvall Road
• Carbon monoxide, Florence
• Identity theft, Plum Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Walnut Creek
• Missing person — adult, South Court Street
• Suicide attempt, state Route 762 East
• Identity theft, South Court Street
Monday, March 2
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Lexington Avenue
• Assault, West Scioto Street
• Shooting, Dunkel Road
• Assault, Miller Avenue
• Harassment — threats, Orient
• Harassment, South Court Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, South Water Street
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
Tuesday, March 3
• Burglary/Breaking and entering, Summit Avenue
• Stolen vehicle — other, U.S. 23
• Dead on arrival, Locust Grove
• Larceny in progress, Long Street
• Warrant, Blain Road
• Larceny, Miller Avenue
• Fight, West Main Street
• Domestic, London Road
• Warrant, Ashville
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Larceny, North Walnut Street
• Identity theft, Riegel Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, South Pickaway Street
Wednesday, March 4
• Domestic, Cromley Street
• Mental person, Valley Forge
• Domestic, Bortz Street
• Identity theft, Miller Avenue
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 159
• Larceny, Era Road
Thursday, March 5
• Warrant, East High Street
• Warrant, Stihl Avenue
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Summit Avenue
• Warrant, North Washington
• Warrant, Fairview Boulevard
• Warrant, Tarlton Road
• Warrant, Logan Street
• Warrant, South Pickaway Street
• Domestic, Shepherd Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, Canal Street
• Assault, state Route 762 East
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.