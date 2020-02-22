Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Friday, Feb. 14
• Suspicious person, Walnut Creek
• Fire — structure, Fosnaugh
• Larceny, Canal Street
• Suspicious vehicle, U.S. 23
• Accident — injury, state Route 159
• Warrant, South High Street
• Warrant, Blackwater Road
• Alarm drop — fire, West Main Street
Saturday, Feb. 15
• Fight, West Main Street
• Suspicious vehicle, Grove Run Road
• Alarm drop — fire, U.S. 23
• Accident — injury, state Route 762 East
• Gas leak, South Court Street
• Stolen vehicle — other, Long Street
• Harassment, Jefferson Avenue
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Keyes Road
• Drug complaint, South Walnut Street
• Assault, High Street
• Warrant, Genoa Circle
• Prowlers, state Route 56 East
• Warrant, Main Street
• Suspicious person, Fourth Street
Sunday, Feb. 16
• Stolen vehicle — other, Long Street
• Warrant, East South Street
• Drug complaint, East Main Street
• Larceny, Long Street
• Complaint — gun, Millport Street
• Larceny in progress, North Walnut Street
• Fire — structure
Monday, Feb. 17
• Suicide attempt, Grove Run Road
• Burglary — attempted, Ett-Noecher Road
• Suspicious activity, Lockbourne
• Fire, Clinton Street
• Drug complaint, Heartland Court
• Larceny from property, Burro Lane
• Suspicious vehicle, Lockbourne
• Prowlers, Lockbourne
• Vandalism — vehicle, South Scioto Street
• Domestic, Radcliffe Road
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• Suicide attempt, state Route 762
• Domestic, Stoutsville
• Domestic, Danielson Circle
• Domestic, Ashville Pike 189
Wednesday, Feb. 19
• Burglary — in progress, Pine Drive
• Domestic, Collins Drive
• Burglary/breaking and entering, South Water Street
• Vandalism — structure, Main Street
• Vandalism — property, Island Road
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Identity theft, U.S. 23
• Domestic, state Route 752
• Larceny from, U.S. 22 East
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.