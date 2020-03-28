Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.