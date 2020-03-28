Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Saturday, March 14
• Domestic, Yukon Drive
• Fire, Yukon Drive
• Vandalism — structure, Old Tarlton Road
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Warrant, Hedges Street
• Larceny from property, Wolf Road
• Burglary — attempted, Long Street
• Domestic, Railroad Street
• Warrant, South
• Domestic, Ashville Pike
• Suicide attempt, Shasta Drive
• Domestic, Railroad Street
Sunday, March 15
• Fire — structure, East Main Street
• Vandalism — property, Moccasin Road
• Domestic, Cedar Cove
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Harassment — threats, Dunkel Road
• Warrant, Cedar Cove
• Larceny from property, Northup Avenue
Monday, March 16
• Assault, Railroad Street
• Fire — structure, Warner Huffer
• Larceny from property, Summit Avenue
• Larceny from, Laurelville
• Fight, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Lockbourne
• Alarm drop — fire, state Route 56 East
• Complaint — gun, state Route 361
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Warrant, Ross County
Tuesday, March 17
• Suicide, state Route 762
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Warrant, Sioux Drive
• Warrant, Island Road
Wednesday, March 18
• Larceny from business, South Main Street
• Warrant, Long Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Main Street
• Complaint — gun, state Route 762
• Assault, Cromley Street
• Warrant, Island Road
Thursday, March 19
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Fire — vehicle, West Main Street
• Larceny, Hollyhock Lane
• Harassment, Jefferson Avenue
• Vandalism — structure, South Water Street
• Vandalism — property, Hedges Street
• Identity theft, Yankeetown
• Harassment, U.S. 23
• Burglary — attempted, Water Street
• Vandalism — property, Water Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Hayesville Road
Friday, March 20
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Vandalism — vehicle, South Court Street
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Harassment, Darby Creek Road
• Assault, Shepherd Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Greensway Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Water Street
• Complaint — gun, U.S. 23
• Carbon monoxide, Ashville
• Assault, West Street
• Complaint — gun, Clark Drive
Saturday, March 21
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Greensway Road
• Harassment, Warner-Huffer
• Assault, Bulen-Pierce
• Suicide attempt, Miller Avenue
• Domestic — neighbor, Long Street
• Mental Person, Darby Creek Road
• Complaint — gun, Water Street
• Stabbing, Miller Avenue
• Larceny from, Island Road
Sunday, March 22
• Larceny from business, Duroc Street
Monday, March 23
• Fire — structure, Karst Circle
• Larceny from, state Route 316 West
• Bad check or forgery, Long Street
• Warrant, Island Road
• Harassment, South Perry Road
Tuesday, March 24
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Gas leak, Bolender
• Domestic, Duroc Street
Wednesday, March 25
• Person with gun, Miller Avenue
• Larceny from business, U.S. 23
• Vandalism — property, Main Street
• Alarm drop — fire, West Ballard Avenue
• Vandalism — vehicle, Putnam Drive
• Dead on arrival, U.S. 23
• Fire — grass, state Route 327
• Domestic, Station Street
• Fire — structure, state Route 56 West
• Domestic, Ashville Pike
Thursday, March 26
• Carbon monoxide, Stoutsville
• Domestic, East Front Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Ringgold
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Larceny from property, South Walnut Street
• Harassment, Matville Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, South Water Street
• Identity theft, Clark’s Run Road
• Larceny from property, Mattox Circle
• Gas leak, state Route 56 West
• Domestic, North Pickaway Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.