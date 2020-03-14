Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Friday, March 6
• Fight, Canal Street
• Accident — hit/skip, state Route 752
• Domestic, South Washington
• Accident — injury, South Walnut Street
• Identity theft, Ashville Pike
• Larceny from, Plum Street
• Warrant, North Pickaway Street
• Larceny from, Ett/Noecher Road
• Gas leak, Cavanaugh Drive
• Suicide attempt, state Route 762 East
• Burglary — in process, Black Hoof Street
Saturday, March 7
• Fire — structure, Hall Street
• Fire — vehicle, Hagerty Road
• Carbon monoxide, Old Tarlton
• Larceny, state Route 56 East
• Warrant, state Route 188
• Complaint — gun, Hayesville Road
• Domestic, Duvall Road
Sunday, March 8
• Domestic, state Route 752
• Warrant
• Fire, Main Street
• Fire — grass, Narcy Road
• Harassment, Bulen-Pierce
• Fire — grass, Wagner Road
• Fire — grass Cleo Road
• Domestic, Duvall Road
Monday, March 9
• Fire — Sixteenth Road
• Fire, South Water Street
• Suicide attempt, U.S. 62
• Bad check or forgery, state Route 752
• Domestic, Oak Drive
• Vandalism — structure, Jefferson Avenue
• Warrant, Shepherd Road
• Identity theft, Liberty Bell Road
• Suicide attempt, Miller Avenue
• Larceny, South Court Street
Tuesday, March 10
• Domestic, Darby Creek Road
• Missing person, Duvall Road
• Domestic, South Court Street
• Dead on arrival, state Route 138
Thursday, March 12
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Gas leak, Main Street
• Larceny, Cornstalk Avenue
• Domestic, Miller Avenue
• Larceny in progress, Circleville
• Fight, Main Street
• Warrant, U.S. 23
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.