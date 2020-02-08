Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Wednesday, Jan. 29
• Accident — injury, state Route 762
• Bomb threat
• Domestic, Lexington Avenue
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Borror Road
• Smoke investigation, Commercial
• Assault, South Union Street
• Gas leak, Long Street
• Domestic, Hollyhock Lane
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Main Street
Thursday, Jan. 30
• Suicide attempt, Five Points Pike
• Assist Ross County, Miletree Road
• Fire — structure, Tamara Avenue
• Stolen vehicle, state Route 104
• Death notification, Reynolds Road
• Death notification, Drum Place
• Warrant, East Front Street
• Domestic, Black Hoof
• Utility burn, Bunker Hill
• Domestic, state Route 188
• Gas leak, Alspach Road
• Suicide attempt, Independence
• Domestic, state Route 188
• Special detail, Welch Road
Friday, Jan. 31
• Well being check, Tina Court
• Vandalism — property, Heartland Court
• Harassment — threats, Miller Avenue
• Carbon monoxide, Plum Run Court
• Warrant, Long Street
• Fire, U.S. 62
• Prowlers, Arapaho Drive
Saturday, Feb. 1
• Prowlers, Bolender
• Complaint — property, West Main Street
• Harassment, Oval Drive
• Special detail, Lexington Avenue
• Mental person, Winchester Road
• Drunk person, U.S. 22 West
• Accident — injury, Lancaster Pike
• Well being check, Island Road
Sunday, Feb. 2
• Suspicious vehicle, U.S. 23
• Warrant, Zig Zag Drive
• Harassment — threats, Oval Drive
• Burglary in process, state Route 104
• Harassment, Tarlton Road
• Suicide attempt, Island Road
• Identity theft, Duvall Road
• Domestic, Stout Road
• Domestic, Knollwood Court
• Complaint — gun, Ballah Road
• Complaint — person, Ballah Road
• Domestic, Brenton Court
Monday, Feb. 3
• Suspicious person, South Court Street
• Complaint on vehicle, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, Dunkel Road
• Assault, Zig Zag unit 10
• Fire — grass, state Route 316 West
• Fire — structure, Walnut Creek
• Drunk driver, London Road
• Suspicious person, U.S. 23
• Vandalism — structure, Water Street
• Domestic, Mary Place
• Complaint — fraud, Island Road
Tuesday, Feb. 4
• Complaint on person, South Court Street
• Harassment, Kildow Court
• Complaint on person, Beumont Court
• Domestic, Kildow Court
• Emergency squad run, Thrailkill Road
• Emergency squad run, Tarlton Road
• Domestic, Kildow Court
• Domestic, Oval Drive
• Assist Ohio State Highway Patrol, U.S. 62
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Assault, state Route 762 East
• Suspicious vehicle, South Court Street
• Dead on arrival, Ringgold
Wednesday, Feb. 5
• Well being check, Alkire Road
• Suspicious vehicle, Magnolia Way
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Suspicious vehicle, state Route 762 East
• Suicide attempt, Chillicothe
• Assists Ohio State Highway Patrol, North Walnut Street
• Emergency squad run, state Route 762
• Fight, London Road
• Complaint on person, North Walnut Street
• Suspicious vehicle, Sycamore Lane
Thursday, Feb. 6
• Suspicious person, Tarlton Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Suspicious vehicle, U.S. 23
• Suspicious person, state Route 762
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Main Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Circleville
• Warrant, Water Street
• Drug complaint, South Walnut Street
• Domestic, West Main Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.