Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Thursday, Feb. 17
• Identity theft, Florence
• Domestic, Lexington Avenue
• Larceny from vehicle, U.S. 23
• Water rescue, Sharp Road
• Burglary — attempted, Warner-Huffer
Friday, Feb. 18
• Larceny from business, U.S. 23
• Vandalism — vehicle, Knollwood Court
• Identity theft, Thoreau Drive
• Person with gun, South Court Street
• Domestic, U.S. 62
• Warrant, Linton Street
Saturday, Feb. 19
• Domestic, U.S. 62
• Fire — structure, state Route 316 East
• Larceny, Zig Zag Drive
• Fire — structure, state Route 316 East
• Assault, Turney
• Larceny from vehicle, South Court Street
• Fire — structure, Shoemaker Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Virginia Street
Sunday, Feb. 20
• Assault, state Route 762 East
• Stolen vehicle — car, U.S. 23
• Assault, Miller Avenue
• Burglary — attempted, Brookhill Lane
• Warrant, State Street
• Domestic, Long Street
• Assault, Skyline Drive
• Warrant, state Route 752
• Fire — structure, Lancaster Pike
• Shooting, Laurelville
• Larceny from vehicle, Zig Zag Drive
• Missing person, Crownover
• Harassment — threats, Boston Harbor
• Warrant, South High Street
Monday, Feb. 21
• Warrant, South High Street
• Fire — structure, state Route 316 West
• Stolen vehicle — car, state Route 104
• Burglary — in progress, state Route 138
• Identity theft, Virginia Street
Tuesday, Feb. 22
• Warrant, Ross County
• Warrant, Franklin
• Warrant, Pickaway
• Harassment — threats, Victorian Drive
• Larceny from vehicle, Duvall Road
• Warrant, South Street
• Warrant, Mary Place
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Warrant, Clinton Street
• Identity theft, Creamer Road
• Harassment — threats, Long Street
• Domestic, Park Road
• Fight, South Court Street
Wednesday, Feb. 23
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, Shepherd Road
• Missing person — adult, Circleville
• Domestic, Jones Road
• Harassment — threats, Chippewa Drive
• Domestic, Ashville Pike
Thursday, Feb. 24
• Domestic, Hutchison Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Larceny from vehicle, Evergreen Avenue
• Larceny from vehicle, Duvall Road
• Domestic, Logan Avenue
• Warrant, Pinckney Street
• Warrant, East South Street
• Harassment — threats, Armstrong Road
• Burglary — in progress, Lane Road
• Warrant, Long Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.