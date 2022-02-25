Sheriff Matthew Hafey

Thursday, Feb. 17

• Identity theft, Florence

• Domestic, Lexington Avenue

• Larceny from vehicle, U.S. 23

• Water rescue, Sharp Road

• Burglary — attempted, Warner-Huffer

Friday, Feb. 18

• Larceny from business, U.S. 23

• Vandalism — vehicle, Knollwood Court

• Identity theft, Thoreau Drive

• Person with gun, South Court Street

• Domestic, U.S. 62

• Warrant, Linton Street

Saturday, Feb. 19

• Domestic, U.S. 62

• Fire — structure, state Route 316 East

• Larceny, Zig Zag Drive

• Fire — structure, state Route 316 East

• Assault, Turney

• Larceny from vehicle, South Court Street

• Fire — structure, Shoemaker Road

• Larceny in progress, South Court Street

• Domestic — neighbor, Virginia Street

Sunday, Feb. 20

• Assault, state Route 762 East

• Stolen vehicle — car, U.S. 23

• Assault, Miller Avenue

• Burglary — attempted, Brookhill Lane

• Warrant, State Street

• Domestic, Long Street

• Assault, Skyline Drive

• Warrant, state Route 752

• Fire — structure, Lancaster Pike

• Shooting, Laurelville

• Larceny from vehicle, Zig Zag Drive

• Missing person, Crownover

• Harassment — threats, Boston Harbor

• Warrant, South High Street

Monday, Feb. 21

• Warrant, South High Street

• Fire — structure, state Route 316 West

• Stolen vehicle — car, state Route 104

• Burglary — in progress, state Route 138

• Identity theft, Virginia Street

Tuesday, Feb. 22

• Warrant, Ross County

• Warrant, Franklin

• Warrant, Pickaway

• Harassment — threats, Victorian Drive

• Larceny from vehicle, Duvall Road

• Warrant, South Street

• Warrant, Mary Place

• Domestic, U.S. 23

• Warrant, Clinton Street

• Identity theft, Creamer Road

• Harassment — threats, Long Street

• Domestic, Park Road

• Fight, South Court Street

Wednesday, Feb. 23

• Domestic, state Route 762 East

• Warrant, Shepherd Road

• Missing person — adult, Circleville

• Domestic, Jones Road

• Harassment — threats, Chippewa Drive

• Domestic, Ashville Pike

Thursday, Feb. 24

• Domestic, Hutchison Street

• Domestic, state Route 762 East

• Larceny from vehicle, Evergreen Avenue

• Larceny from vehicle, Duvall Road

• Domestic, Logan Avenue

• Warrant, Pinckney Street

• Warrant, East South Street

• Harassment — threats, Armstrong Road

• Burglary — in progress, Lane Road

• Warrant, Long Street

EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments