Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Aug. 6
• Larceny, Hutchison Street
• Warrant, Duvall Road
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Kingston
• Accident — hit/skip, state Route 104
• Larceny, state Route 316 West
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Canal Street
• Assault, Duvall Road
• Accident — hit/skip, Logan Elm Boulevard
• Harassment — threats, Magnolia Way
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
Saturday, Aug. 7
• Domestic, Stout Road
• Warrant, Indian Trail Street
• Domestic, Lexington Avenue
• Stolen vehicle — car, Owens Road
• Assault, Cherry Tree Lane
• Domestic, US 23
• Domestic — neighbor, Mound Street
• Domestic — neighbor, North Main Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Kingston
• Stolen vehicle — ATV, Old Duvall Court
• Fight, Front Street
• Domestic, Plum Street
Sunday, Aug. 8
• Fire, US 62
• Domestic, US 23
• Larceny, Tenny Road
• Fire, state Route 316 East
• Harassment — threats, Borror Road
• Domestic, Cherry Tree Lane
• Vandalism — structure, Linton Street
• Complaint — gun, Old Duvall Court
• Domestic, South Main Street
Monday, Aug. 9
• Stabbing, North Pickaway Street
• Domestic, Little Walnut
• Domestic, US 23
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Larceny from business, Five Points Pike
• Larceny from property, Graham Drive
• Larceny from business, Scioto-Darby
• Identity theft, Hagerty Road
• Stolen vehicle — ATV, Dennis Road
• Larceny, East Alley
• Larceny from property, Duvall Road
• Warrant, Winchester
• Fire, Mattox Circle
• Assault, Darby Creek Road
Tuesday, Aug. 10
• Warrant, West Columbus Street
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, Era Road
• Larceny from business, Duroc Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Larceny from business, Scioto-Darby
• Harassment — threats, Circleville
• Warrant, West South Street
• Domestic — neighbor, US 62
• Harassment, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, Pontious Lane
• Fight, Island Road
Wednesday, Aug. 11
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
• Harassment, Duvall Road
• Larceny, US 23
• Fire — structure, East Columbus Street
• Warrant, East Franklin Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Harassment, state Route 762 East
• Harassment, West Front Street
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Warrant, state Route 159
• Prowlers, Dowling Avenue
Thursday, Aug. 12
• Larceny, Shepherd Road
• Fire, state Route 316 West
• Carbon monoxide, Hudson Road
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.