Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Tuesday, Aug. 25.
• Robbery, US 23
• Complaint — gun, Stoutsville
• Overdose call, Dunkel Road
• Harassment, Arrowhead Court
• Accident — injury, Sixteenth Road
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Larceny, state Route 104
• Larceny from vehicle, Millport Street
• Domestic, Canal Street
• Dead on arrival, state Route 316 West
• Harassment — threats, Hedges Street
• Assault, US 22 West
• Assault, US 22 West
• Larceny from vehicle, Armstong Road
• Identity theft, South Court Street
• Domestic, Hedges Street
Saturday, Aug. 29
• Accident — injury, Stoutsville
• Warrant, North Redding Street
• Mental person, US 62
• Larceny, Hutchison Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, South Dawnlight Circle
• Accident — injury, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, Nelson Drive
• Harassment, Strawser Street
• Accident — injury, Welch Road
• Identity theft, Ridgeway Road
• Warrant, Harrison Street
Sunday, Aug. 30
• Warrant, West Main Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 138
• Domestic, Main Street
• Larceny in progress, Circleville
• Fire — boat, Deer Creek
• Larceny from business, North Main Street
• Larceny, Arapaho Drive
• Vandalism — vehicle, State Park Road
• Suicide attempt, Bazler Lane
Monday, Aug. 31
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Spangler Road
• Larceny from property, US 22 East
• Larceny from property, Cornstalk Avenue
• Vandalism — property, Dupont Road
• Larceny from vehicle, South Court Street
• Warrant, US 23
• Accident — injury, Bell Station Road
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Domestic, Alberta Drive
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.