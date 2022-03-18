Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, March 11
• Warrant, Shepherd Road
• Vandalism — mailbox, Walnut Creek
• Warrant, Clinton Street
• Warrant, Ross County
• Warrant, London Road
• Larceny form business, South Court Street
• Domestic, Jones Road
• Domestic, Magnolia Way
Saturday, March 12
• Domestic, State Park Road
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Assault, West Main Street
• Domestic, London Road
• Fire — vehicle, Glenn Road
• Domestic, Huber Hitler
Sunday, March 13
• Stolen vehicle — car, South Water Street
• Harassment — threats, East South Street
• Domestic, state Route 762
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Missing person — adult, Hagerty Road
• Fire, South Main Street
• Domestic, Hutchison Street
Monday, March 14
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 188
• Larceny from vehicle, state Route 159
• Harassment — threats, Walnut Creek
• Larceny, Lexington Avenue
• Bad check or forgery, state Route 752
• Larceny from business, Ringgold
• Domestic, Park Road
• Fire — grass, Allen Avenue
• Identity theft, Chippewa Drive
• Domestic, Cavanaugh Drive
• Larceny, Park Place
• Warrant, state Route 56 East
Tuesday, March 15
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Carbon monoxide, Independence
• Domestic, Cavanaugh Drive
• Warrant, Lucasville
• Domestic, Mill Street
• Larceny, Winchester Road
• Domestic, Arapaho Drive
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Larceny, South Walnut Street
• Larceny, Stoutsville
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Fire, state Route 56 East
• Warrant, Watt Street
• Warrant, Long Street
Wednesday, March 16
• Complaint — gun, Gibson Road
• Fire — structure, Clearport Road
• Gas leak, Allen Avenue
• Domestic, Park Road
• Identity theft, Mahogany Lane
• Gas leak, Ringgold
• Domestic, Mill Street
• Warrant, Hedges Street
Thursday, March 17
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Vandalism — vehicle, U.S. 62
• Vandalism — mailbox, Yankeetown
• Harassment, River Drive
• Stolen vehicle — car, Wolf Road
• Warrant, South Pickaway Street
• Larceny, Stoutsville
• Domestic, East Street
• Warrant, Walnut Street
• Larceny, Plum Street
• Vandalism — property, West Main Street
• Domestic, Linton Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.