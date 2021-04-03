Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, March 26
• Domestic, state Route 104
• Fire, Caldwell Road
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Domestic, US 23
• Identity theft, Island Road
• Bad check or forgery, Rector Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Identity theft, US 62
• Fight, Marcy Road
• Stolen property, state Route 674
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Harassment — threats, South Court Street
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Fight, Sioux Drive
Saturday, March 27
• Accident — injury, North Walnut Street
• Domestic, School Street
• Domestic, Patriot Avenue
• Warrant, state Route 762 East
• Vandalism — vehicle, state Route 762 East
Sunday, March 28
• Accident — hit/skip, Duroc Street
• Accident — hit/skip, South Water Street
• Accident — hit/skip, state Route 104
• Fire — structure, River Drive
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Accident — injury, I71
• Fight, state Route 138
• Accident — injury, Scioto-Darby
• Domestic, Gay-Dreisbach
Monday, March 29
• Domestic, South Redding Street
• Vandalism — structure, US 23
• Identity theft, Miller Avenue
• Warrant, Lancaster Pike
• Fire — structure, state Route 180
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Commercial
• Identity theft, Winchester Road
• Larceny, Shepherd Road
• Domestic, High Street
• Harassment — threats, Island Road
• Domestic, state Route 138
Tuesday, March 30
• Warrant, South High Street
• Identity theft, South Scioto Street
• Warrant, Shoemaker Road
• Larceny, Island Road
• Larceny from business, Long Street
• Fight, Pherson Pike
• Fire — grass, Tarlton Road
• Larceny from vehicle, North Walnut Street
• Larceny, Hawthorne Drive
• Harassment — threats, North School Street
• Domestic, Chippewa Drive
Wednesday, March 31
• Larceny from vehicle, North German Street
• Larceny, Kingston Pike
• Vandalism — structure, Pherson Pike
• Identity theft, state Route 316 West
• Burglary — attempted, Hatfield Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, North Walnut Street
• Larceny, Plummer Road
• Fire — structure, East Fork Road
• Harassment, Old Duvall Court
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Harassment, St Pail Road
• Domestic, South Court Street
• Stolen vehicle — truck, state Route 316 West
• Vandalism — vehicle, Greenbriar Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Domestic — neighbor, Zig Zag Drive
• Vandalism — vehicle, Skyline Drive
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.