Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Sunday, Dec. 20
• Prowlers, state Route 56 East
• Suspicious person, Buckeye Loop
• Accident — hit skip, Jefferson Avenue
• Suspicious vehicle, West Main Street
• Domestic, Tenny Road
• Domestic, Hamilton Street
• Gas leak, Long Street
• Larceny, state Route 188
• Drug complaint, US 23
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.