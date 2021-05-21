Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Monday, May 17
• Larceny from business, Canal Road
• Warrant, East Mill Street
• Accident — injury, Era Road
• Accident — injury, state Route 104
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Harassment — threats, South Court Street
• Fire — grass, St. Paul Road
• Harassment — threats, Shepherd Road
Tuesday, May 18
• Prowlers, South Main Street
• Fire — vehicle, state Route 159
• Warrant, Canal Street
• Larceny, Darby Creek Road
• Larceny from vehicle, state Route 56 East
• Assault, Summit Avenue
• Domestic, Dowler Drive
• Identity theft, Lane Road
• Accident — injury, Lancaster Pike
• Accident — injury, state Route 104
• Harassment — threats, Old Duvall Court
• Identity theft, Long Street
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Domestic, London Road
• Warrant, North Paint Street
• Prowlers, South Water Street
Wednesday, May 19
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Gas leak, Circleville
• Domestic, Richard Avenue
• Warrant, Scioto Landing
• Larceny from vehicle, Lockbourne
• Identity theft, Eagle Ridge Lane
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Domestic, Era Road
• Prowlers, Airbase Road
Thursday, May 20
• Accident — hit/skip, state Route 56 East
• Warrant, High Street
• Assault, North School Street
• Assault, state Route 207
• Accident — injury, Bolender
• Harassment, Zigzag Drive
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Burglary — in progress, Shadwell Drive
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.