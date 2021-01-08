Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Monday, Jan. 4
• Warrant, state Route 674 North
• Harassment — threats, Constitution
• Larceny from business, Progress Parkway
• Suspicious vehicle, Dowler Drive
• Suspicious person, West Huston Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, state Route 56 East
• Drug complaint, US 23
• Larceny, Kildow Court
• Suspicious person, US 22 West
• Domestic, US 23
• Vandalism — vehicle, Kingston Pike
• Identity theft, Bazler Lane
• Larceny from business, North Court Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Powell Street
• Complaint — gun, state Route 104
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Orient
• Suspicious vehicle, North School Street
• Warrant, US 23
Tuesday, Jan. 5
• Suspicious person, Five Points Pike
• Suspicious person, US 22 West
• Harassment, Reynolds Road
• Gas leak, Miller Avenue
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Larceny from business, US 23
• Warrant, West Scioto Street
• Suspicious person, Coontz Road
• Identity theft, Rhode Island
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Harassment, Jefferson Avenue
• Identity theft, North Pickaway Street
Wednesday, Jan. 6
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Missing person, Monroe Drive
• Accident — injury, state Route 762
• Larceny, Bulen-Pierce
• Suspicious person, US 23
• Fire — structure, Hagerty Road
Thursday, Jan. 7
• Prisoner, Island Road
• Domestic, Virginia Street
• Suspicious person, East Main Street
• Drug complaint, Island Road
• Identity theft, River Bend Road
• Suspicious activity, Wolf Road
• Identity theft, Wolf Road
• Identity theft, South Perry Road
• Identity theft, state Route 104
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Suspicious activity, West Ballard Avenue
• Domestic, Sisk Road
• Drug complaint, US 23
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Burglary/breaking and entering, North Walnut Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.