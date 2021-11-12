Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Nov. 5
• Domestic, Shepherd Road
• Warrant, South High Street
• Warrant, South High Street
• Fire — structure, Sherwood Drive
• Warrant, Town Street
• Identity theft, Long Street
• Domestic, state Route 188
• Burglary — attempted, Miller Avenue
Saturday, Nov. 6
• Domestic, Elm Grove Road
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, Turner Drive
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Domestic, West Front Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Harrisburg Road
Sunday, Nov. 7
• Harassment, Alberta Drive
• Harassment, Clifton Road
• Larceny from business, U.S. 62
• Domestic, 11262, Kingston
• Assault, Collins Drive
• Missing person — adult, Mill Street
• Assault, Skyline Drive
Monday, Nov. 8
• Larceny from business, U.S. 23
• Larceny, Zig Zag Drive
• Larceny from property, Winchester Road
• Identity theft, Gary Street
• Larceny from business, state Route 762 East
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Harassment — threats, St. Paul Road
• Assault, Brittney Road
• Warrant, Lincoln Avenue
Tuesday, Nov. 9
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Huber Hitler
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Larceny, Shawnee Trail
• Larceny from business, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, North Pickaway Street
• Fight, Tradeport Court
• Fire — vehicle, Millport Street
• Harassment, U.S. 23
• Warrant, Blackwater Road
• Larceny, Pherson Pike
• Vandalism — property, South Court Street
• Larceny, West Scioto Street
• Gas leak, state Route 752
Wednesday, Nov. 10
• Warrant, Island Road
• Larceny, state Route 752
• Fire — grass, state Route 104
• Fire — vehicle, Ashville Road
• Larceny, U.S. 23
• Domestic, Ashville
• Domestic, Village Park
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Harassment — threats, Buckeye Loop
Thursday, Nov. 11
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Domestic, Powell Street
• Domestic, North Dawnlight Circle
• Fire — grass, Old Tarlton
• Fire — grass, state Route 138
• Domestic, South Harrison Street
• Warrant, Blackwater Road
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.