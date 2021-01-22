Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Jan. 15
• Accident — injury, Interstate 71
• Accident — hit/skip, Weigand Road
• Warrant, US 23
• Burglary/breaking and entering, US 22 East
• Identity theft, Picway Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Ashville Pike
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Accident — injury, Chillicothe
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Identity theft, Caldwell Road
• Accident — hit/skip, Tradeport Court
• Vandalism — structure, state Route 762 East
Saturday, Jan. 16
• Domestic, Ringgold
• Warrant, Gender Road
• Identity theft, state Route 104
• Fire, Tarlton Road Southwest
• Domestic, Tenny Road
• Warrant, US 23
• Accident — injury, Renick Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Accident — hit/skip, North Walnut Street
• Accident — injury, state Route 138
• Harassment, Chestnut
Sunday, Jan. 17
• Stolen vehicle — car, Northridge Road
• Accident — hit/skip, Kingston Pike
• Accident — injury, Walnut Creek
• Suspicious person, US 23
• Accident — hit/skip, West Main Street
• Vandalism — property, Walnut Creek
• Burglary — in progress, South Water Street
• Accident — injury, London Road
Monday, Jan. 18
• Suspicious person, Welch Road
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Domestic, Kinderhook Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Kanawha Drive
• Domestic, US 62
• Domestic, Constitution
• Domestic, Constitution
• Domestic, Chippewa Drive
Tuesday, Jan. 19
• Warrant, South High Street
• Warrant, Southern Street
• Larceny, West Ballard Avenue
• Larceny, park Place
• Identity theft, Caldwell Road
• Identity theft, Zane Trail Road
• Larceny, South Walnut Street
• Harassment — threats, Neville Street
• Accident — hit/skip, state Route 752
Wednesday, Jan. 20
• Identity theft, US 23
• Gas leak, Boston Harbor
• Fire — grass, Tarlton Road
• Fire, Young Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Lutz Road
• Identity theft, Duroc Street
• Carbon monoxide, Davidson Drive
• Warrant, Lancaster Pike
• Harassment — threats, Pennsylvania, New Holland
• Larceny, South Court Street
Thursday, Jan. 21
• Accident — injury, Ashville
• Identity theft, Front Street
• Gas leak, Walnut Creek
• Accident — injury, state Route 270
• Accident — injury, North Walnut Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.