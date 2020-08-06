Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Monday, July 27
• Complaint — gun, Clifton Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Crites Road
• Carbon monoxide, Tarlton Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Virginia Street
• Identity theft, Skyline Drive
• Assault, Island Road
• Domestic, Circleville
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Thrailkill Road
• Harassment — threats, Chestnut
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Domestic, Blain Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Creamer Road
Tuesday, July 28
• Larceny, Hutchison Street
• Person with gun, Gulick Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Bulen-Pierce
• Harassment, Duvall Road
• Domestic, Kildow Court
• Domestic, Nelson Drive
• Larceny, Lee Road
• Fight, Mary Place
Wednesday, July 29
• Domestic, Long Street
• Domestic, state Route 104
• Domestic, West South Street
• Domestic, New Holland
• Larceny, East Front Street
• Warrant, South Walnut Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, Clifton Road
• Larceny from business, South Walnut Street
Thursday, July 30
• Harassment — threats, Cherokee Drive
• Fire —vehicle, state Route 104
• Larceny from business, US 23
• Larceny, Bazler Lane
• Domestic, Long Street
• Warrant, Pickaway Street
• Harassment — threats, Chippewa Drive
Saturday, Aug. 1
• Drug complaint, North Walnut Street
• Domestic, Drum Place
• Burglary/breaking and entering, US 23
• Larceny from business, Ashville
• Larceny, Duroc Street
• Larceny in progress, West Front Street
• Assault, East Main Street
• Fight, Era Road
Sunday, Aug. 2
• Domestic, Bolender
• Assault, Ashville Road
• Burglary — in progress Ward Road
• Warrant, Virginia Street
• Fight, Cavanaugh Drive
Monday, Aug. 3
• Domestic, Zigzag Drive
• Larceny from vehicle, Lockbourne
• Larceny from vehicle, Monroe Drive
• Harassment, South Court Street
• Larceny, Main Street
• Assault, Victorian Drive
• Identity theft, Jackson Road
• Harassment — threats, Bunker Hill
• Domestic, state Route 751
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.