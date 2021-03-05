Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Feb. 26
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Domestic, Locust Grove
• Domestic, Winchester Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 138
• Larceny in progress, Walker Road
• Gas leak, US 23
• Identity theft, Northridge Road
• Gas leak, East School Street
• Domestic, Danielson Circle
Saturday, Feb. 27
• Complaint — gun, US 22 East
• Accident — injury, North Court Street
• Person with gun, Old Duvall Court
• Domestic, Shepherd Road
• Larceny, Tenny Road
• Accident — hit/skip, Southfield Drive
• Vandalism — mailbox, Bell Station Road
• Warrant, US 22 East
• Accident — injury, US 62
Monday, March 1
• Domestic, Era Road
• Identity theft, state Route 104
• Drug complaint, US 23
• Identity theft, Island Road
• Harassment — threats, Lawnfield Drive
• Larceny in progress, Duroc Court
• Identity theft, Weigand Road
• Fire — structure, High Street
• Domestic, Front Street
Tuesday, March 2
• Harassment — threats, Locust Grove
• Domestic, South Main Street
• Domestic, South Main Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, Orr Road
• Complaint — gun, Miller Avenue
• Larceny, Park Place
• Larceny from vehicle, Era Road
• Accident — injury, state Route 56 East
• Carbon monoxide, McCoy Road
• Larceny from property, Kingston Pike
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Creamer Road
• Larceny, Lane Road
• Drug complaint, US 62
Wednesday, March 3
• Domestic, McClain Avenue
• Identity theft, East Station Street
• Assault, state Route 752
• Accident — injury, state Route 674
• Stolen vehicle — truck, US 23
• Larceny, Tenny Road
• Fire — grass, US 23
• Harassment, state Route 56 East
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
Thursday, March 4
• Warrant, Maple Street
• Identity theft, Caldwell Road
• Identity theft, East Front Street
• Larceny from vehicle, US 22 West
• Identity theft, Blackhoof Street
• Accident — hit/skip, South Water Street
• Domestic, Lane Road
• Identity theft, Island Road
• Accident — hit/skip, Pickaway Street
• Assault, Zig Zag Drive
• Larceny, Zig Zag Drive
• Warrant, state Route 56 East
• Fire — structure, Sisk Road
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.