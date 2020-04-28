Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Monday, April 20
• Harassment, U.S. 22 West
• Vandalism — property, Lancaster Pike
• Accident — injury, Circleville
• Harassment — threats, Skyline Drive
• Harassment — threats, Winstead Road
• Harassment — threats, Winchester
• Accident — injury, Laurelville
• Domestic — neighbor, Five Points Pike
• Domestic, Hedges Road
• Domestic, state Route 188
• Domestic, Spruce Ridge
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Suicide attempt, U.S. 22 East
• Harassment — threats, Ringgold
• Vandalism — structure, Miller Avenue
Tuesday, April 21
• Drug complaint, Island Road
• Vandalism — property, Trimmer Road
• Identity theft, Mill Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Hawthorne Drive
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Fire, Lockbourne
Wednesday, April 22
• Suicide attempt, South East Street
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Burglary — in progress, Chickasaw Drive
• Burglary — breaking and entering, Shepherd Road
• Fire — structure, Armstrong Road
• Domestic, Shepherd Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, Matville Road
• Burglary — breaking and entering, state Route 207
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
Thursday, April 23
• Identity theft, U.S. 23
• Gas leak, Long Street
• Fire — vehicle, state Route 188
• Burglary — breaking and entering, South Main Street
• Burglary — in progress, Five Points Pike
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Domestic, Darby Creek Road
Friday, April 24
• Domestic, South Main Street
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Larceny, Cornstalk Avenue
• Fire — structure, West Main Street
• Complaint — gun, Ashville
• Identity theft, South Water Street
• Domestic, London Road
• Domestic, West Main Street
• Identity theft, Armstong Road
• Domestic, Winstead Road
• Domestic, London Road
Saturday, April 25
• Burglary — in progress, Little Walnut
• Vandalism — property, Cherokee Drive
• Drug complaint, South Court Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, Creamer Road
• Carbon monoxide, Lawnfield Drive
• Assault, Skyline Drive
• Domestic, state Route 104
• Fire, Lexington Avenue
• Fire — vehicle, Ballah Road
• Domestic — neighbor, Winchester Road
• Identity theft, Old Tarlton
Sunday, April 26
• Drunk person, state Route 762 East
• Burglary/breaking and entering, U.S. 23
• Larceny from vehicle, state Route 138
• Fire, U.S. 23
• Domestic, Parker Avenue
• Domestic, Cromley Street
• Domestic, state Route 752
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.