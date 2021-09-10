Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Sept. 3
• Harassment, Shepherd Road
• Stolen vehicle — other, London Road
• Warrant, Island Road
• Harassment, Plum Street
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Larceny from business, Long Street
• Assault, US 23
• Larceny from property, Scioto-Darby
• Fight, North Main Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Fight, Long Street
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
Saturday, Sept. 4
• Domestic, Kanawha Drive
• Fight, North Court Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, Darby Creek Road
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Vandalism — vehicle, Chippewa Drive
• Harassment — threats, Duvall Road
• Harassment — threats, Horseshoe Drive
• Fire — structure, Sixteenth Road
• Fight, Ashville
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Larceny, South Court Street
Sunday, Sept. 5
• Warrant, Georgia Road
• Harassment, Schall Place
• Warrant, Monticello Street
• Assault, West Main Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, Cherry Street
• Missing person — adult, West Main Street
• Identity theft, Cottonwood Place
• Warrant, Nelson Drive
• Fight, North Walnut Street
• Burglary — in progress, Main Street
• Warrant, Northup Avenue
• Warrant, Northup Avenue
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
Monday, Sept. 6
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Harassment — threats, Bolender
• Stolen vehicle — car, Crites Road
• Domestic — neighbor, Miller Avenue
• Warrant, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, Town Street
• Warrant, Pickaway Street
• Larceny from business, US 23
• Warrant, Black Water Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Zig Zag Drive
Tuesday, Sept. 7
• Complaint — gun, North Court Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, Crites Road
• Warrant, US 23
• Identity theft, Tarlton Road
• Harassment — threats, US 23
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Borror Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Main Street
Wednesday, Sept. 8
• Stolen vehicle — car, US 23
• Gas leak, West Front Street
• Larceny from property, Circleville
• Harassment — threats, Clifton Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Harassment — threats, Greenbriar Street
• Fire, US Route 23 South
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.