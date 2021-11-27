Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Nov. 19
• Domestic, Fourth Avenue
• Domestic, East Scioto Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, U.S. 23
• Harassment — threats, Powell Street
• Identity theft, West Ford Road
• Warrant, South High Street
• Harassment, Powell Street
• Missing person, Dowler Drive
• Larceny, Riverside Drive
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
Saturday, Nov. 20
• Domestic, U.S. 62
• Fire — structure, Johnson Drive
• Stolen vehicle — car, Darby Creek Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Long Street
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
• Domestic, McCoy Road
• Stolen property, Long Street
• Domestic, Collins Drive
• Warrant, Harrison Street
• Domestic, South Main Street
• Domestic, Hutchison Street
Sunday, Nov. 21
• Missing person — adult, Collins Drive
• Larceny, West Main Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Duvall Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, Darby Creek Road
• Larceny from business, U.S. 23
Monday, Nov. 22
• Stolen vehicle — other, state Route 762 East
• Identity theft, Kinderhook Road
• Larceny, state Route 56 East
• Vandalism — structure, South Pickaway Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Ashville
• Identity theft, Smith-Hulse Road
• Harassment — threats, South Perry Road
• Warrant, state Route 674 North
• Fire — structure, Laurel Street
• Identity theft, Mahogany Lane
• Warrant, Lincoln Avenue
• Warrant, South High Street
Tuesday, Nov. 23
• Domestic, Hutchison Street
• Harassment, Spangler Road
• Warrant, Miller Avenue
• Identity theft, Hutson Street
Wednesday, Nov. 24
• Attempted burglary, U.S. 23
• Domestic, North School Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Kingston Pike
• Harassment, state Route 138
• Vandalism, Collins Drive
• Stolen property, Warner Huffer
• Fire, South Perry
• Domestic, Crites Drive
• Harassment, West Main Street
• Warrant, Long Street
• Domestic, West Main Street
Thursday, Nov. 25
• Harassment, state Route 762 East
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.