Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Jan. 28
• Fire — vehicle, Walnut Creek
• Identity theft, Lockbourne
• Warrant, U.S. 22 East
• Larceny, Duvall Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny, Chillicothe
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
Saturday, Jan. 29
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Warrant, Brittney Road
• Domestic, Kinderhook Road
• Identity theft, Alberta Drive
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Identity theft, state Route 316 West
Sunday, Jan. 30
• Domestic, Victorian Drive
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Carbon monoxide, Chestnut
• Warrant, Main Street
• Harassment — threats, Duvall Road
• Domestic, Long Street
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Fire — structure, Cedar Hill Road
Monday, Jan. 31
• Stolen vehicle — car, Long Street
• Bad check or forgery, Patriot Avenue
• Fire — structure, Hunter Road
• Larceny from vehicle, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, Walnut Street
• Carbon monoxide, Messmore Road
• Identity theft, Dietrich Avenue
• Warrant, South High Street
Tuesday, Feb. 1
• Domestic, Miller Avenue
• Warrant, South High Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, Lockbourne
• Domestic, state Route 104
• Stolen vehicle — car, Long Street
• Harassment — threats, Duvall Road
• Warrant, U.S. 23
Wednesday, Feb, 2
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Larceny from property, Florence
• Larceny, Lancaster Pike
• Carbon monoxide, Ludwig Drive
• Domestic, Perrill Road
• Domestic, Long Street
• Warrant, South High Street
•Assault, Tarlton Road
• Identity theft, Gay-Dreisbach
• Warrant, Island Road
• Domestic, Hagerty Road
Thursday, Feb. 3
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Identity theft, Sunnyside Street
• Fire — structure, Trimmer Road
• Larceny, Fox Road
• Fire, East Main Street
• Domestic, Duvall Road
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.