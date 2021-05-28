Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, May 21
• Warrant, South High Street
• Fire — vehicle, US 23
• Larceny, Hickory Bend
• Fire — structure, Judas Road
• Identity theft, Hutchison Street
• Accident — injury, state Route 104
• Fire — vehicle, Circleville
• Accident — injury, Tarlton Road
• Harassment — threats, Mill Street
• Fire — structure, Gibson Road
Saturday, May 22
• Domestic, London Road
• Warrant, Blackwater Road
• Vandalism — property, Granite Drive
• Fight, Shepherd Road
• Accident — injury, 11500 US 62
• Harassment — threats, East Ohio Street
• Shooting, Cook Road
• Domestic, Front Street
Sunday, May 23
• Domestic, State Street
• Harassment — threats, US 23
• Domestic, state Route 104
• Accident — hit/skip, South Court Street
• Fire, Ashville
• Accident — injury, state Route 104
• Assault, New Holland
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Accident — injury, state Route 159
• Domestic, Greist Road
• Assault, state Route 56 East
• Person with gun, state Route 762 East
Monday, May 24
• Larceny from vehicle, Winchester
• Larceny, US 62
• Vandalism — vehicle, Winchester
• Harassment — threats, Crownover
• Assault, state Route 56 East
• Larceny from vehicle, Winchester
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Domestic, Circleville Avenue
• Harassment, Justus Road
• Domestic, 11258 Ballah Road
• Fire — vehicle, North Walnut Street
• Fire — structure, state Route 674 South
• Accident — injury, state Route 361
Tuesday, May 25
• Warrant, South High Street
• Assault, Pherson Pike
• Accident — hit//skip, state Route 752
• Harassment — threats, Justus Road
• Fire — grass, state Route 56 West
• Larceny from vehicle, state Route 104
• Identity theft, state Route 159
• Missing person, Lockbourne
• Larceny, US 62
• Domestic, Bazler Lane
• Larceny, state Route 762
• Larceny from vehicle, Chickasaw Drive
• Domestic, state Route 762
• Domestic, US 23
Wednesday, May 26
• Harassment, Winchester
• Domestic, state Route 762
• Warrant, West Front Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, US 22 East
• Larceny in progress, US 23
• Assault, Pherson Pike
• Warrant, Duvall Road
• Domestic, Winchester Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, London Road
• Fire — structure, Clark Lane
• Domestic, Valley Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, Ringgold
• Domestic, Florence
Thursday, May 27
• Fire — structure, Lancaster
• Fire — vehicle, East Circleville
• Fire — structure, Lancaster
• Fight, Pherson Pike
• Accident — hit/skip, Tarlton Road
• Warrant, South Pickaway Street
• Warrant, East Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Warrant, East Street
• Harassment, South Perry Road
• Fire — structure, Zane Trail Road
• Warrant, Del Taco
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.