Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Feb. 4
• Warrant, North Harrison Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Skyline Drive
• Missing person — adult, Trimmer Road
Saturday, Feb. 5
• Larceny from property, Lockbourne
• Domestic, South Court Street
• Fire — vehicle, U.S. 22 East
• Stolen vehicle — car, state route 762 East
• Domestic, Canal Street
• Warrant, Zig Zag Drive
Sunday, Feb. 6
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Person with gun, U.S. 62
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Larceny from business, Tradeport Court
• Larceny, Miller Avenue
• Fight, Kildow Court
• Identity theft, Commercial
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Burglary — in progress, North Harrison Street
• Larceny from business, Duroc Street
• Carbon monoxide, Cherry Tree Lane
• Domestic, Bulen-Pierce
Monday, Feb. 7
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Harassment — threats, Highland Avenue
• Harassment, Shepherd Road
• Domestic, Mouser Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny form vehicle, D&J Towing
• Warrant, Mound Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Sioux Drive
• Larceny, North Street
• Harassment — threats, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, Zig Zag Drive
• Domestic, Rector Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Winchester
• Carbon monoxide, Bazler Lane
Tuesday, Feb. 8
• Domestic, Boston Harbor
• Domestic, East Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, North Street
• Identity theft, Pherson Pike
• Fire — structure, River Run
• Missing person — adult, North Court Street
• Identity theft, Matville Road
• Harassment — threats, Keplar Ford Road
• Harassment — threats, state Route 674 South
• Stolen vehicle — other, state Route 762
• Larceny from vehicle, Oakland Hills
Wednesday, Feb. 9
• Carbon monoxide, Heffner Road
• Larceny from business, East Scioto Street
• Warrant, state Route 752
• Fire — structure, Oakland Hills
• Assault, Pherson Pike
• Assault, East Front Street
• Larceny, Ashville
• Warrant, Ross County
• Vandalism —property, state Route 104
Thursday, Feb. 10
• Domestic, Allen Avenue
• Fire — structure, Sweet Gum Way
• Warrant, Watt Street
• Vandalism — property, West Scioto Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Tradeport Court
• Larceny from vehicle, Lancaster Pike
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Warrant, I-270
• Warrant, Long Street
• Warrant, Marcy Road
• Domestic, Jefferson Avenue
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.