Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Thursday, Sept. 17
• Complaint — vehicle, US 22 West
• Drug complaint, state Route 752
• Fire — structure, South Harrison Street
• Fire — structure, Chillicothe
• Gas leak, Horseshoe Drive
• Assault, School Street
• Larceny, Parker Avenue
• Harassment — threats, US 23
• Harassment — threats, Duvall Road
• Domestic — neighbor, Haysville Road
• Larceny, Danielson Circle
• Larceny from vehicle, East Main Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Egypt Pike
• Fire — structure, Crooks Road
• Domestic, Era Road
Friday, Sept. 18
• Harassment — threats, Miller Avenue
• Warrant, North German Street
• Fire — structure, Heigle Road
• Accident — injury, Royalton Road
• Larceny from property, Tarlton Road
• Harassment — threats, Miller Avenue
Saturday, Sept. 19
• Warrant, US 23
• Domestic, Winchester Road
• Domestic, Bolender
• Fire, Sherwood Road
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Warrant, North Walnut Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, Kildow Court
• Vandalism — property, Main Street
• Fire — grass, US 23
• Warrant, Woods
• Burglary — in process, Miller Avenue
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.