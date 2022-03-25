Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, March 18
• Domestic, School Street
• Fire — structure, McDonald Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Briarwood Court
• Gas leak, Stonerock Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, South Court Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, South Court Street
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Larceny from vehicle, North Walnut Street
• Fire, Tarlton Road
• Harassment — threats, East Street
Saturday, March 19
• Harassment — threats, Chippewa Drive
• Assault, U.S. 62
• Harassment — threats, North Main Street
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Larceny from property, Monroe Drive
• Larceny, Island Road
• Domestic, South Main Street
Sunday, March 20
• Identity theft, Thompson Road
• Vandalism — structure, Center Drive
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Warrant, U.S. 22 East
• Domestic, Oakland Hills
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
Monday, March 21
• Identity theft, Heffner Road
• Assault, North Scioto Street
• Vandalism — property, Welch Road
• Warrant, Shepherd Road
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Identity theft, Matville Road
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Identity theft, Sisk Road
• Fire — grass, Hall Road
• Harassment, Cherry Street
Tuesday, March 22
• Larceny, state Route 56 West
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Domestic, Rickenbacker
• Warrant, Lincoln Avenue
• Stolen vehicle — ATV, Greensway Road
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Larceny, Long Street
Wednesday, March 23
• Assault, state Route 752
• Harassment — threats, state Route 56 West
• Larceny, Island Road
• Harassment, Bunker Hill
• Identity theft, Horseshoe Drive
• Vandalism — vehicle, Duvall Road
• Fire — structure, Hayward Street
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
Thursday, March 24
• Domestic, Knollwood Court
• Stolen vehicle — car, South Court Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, Cromley Street
• Vandalism — property, Tarlton Road
• Larceny, Winchester Road
• Fight, Era Road
• Domestic, School Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Powell Street
• Assault, state Route 56 West
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Fire — structure, East Ohio Street
• Larceny, Era Road
• Warrant, Blackwater Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, Cromley Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.