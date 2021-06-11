Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, June 4
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Domestic, Chippewa Drive
• Larceny, Poplar Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Hagerty Road
• Burglary — in progress, US 62
• Larceny, Era Road
• Harassment — threats, Crites Drive
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Water Street
• Domestic, Greenbriar Street
Saturday, June 5
• Domestic, Powell Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Winchester Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Tarlton Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Lanterns Way
• Larceny from vehicle, state Route 188
• Larceny from vehicle, Winchester Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Rhoade Island
• Larceny from vehicle, Walnut Creek
• Larceny from vehicle, Lanterns Way
• Vandalism — vehicle, South East Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Hagerty Road
• Domestic — neighbor, Bazler Lane
• Stolen vehicle — car, State Park Road
• Domestic, I 71
• Larceny, South Court Street
Sunday, June 6
• Domestic, Ottawa Drive
• Domestic, Jackson Road
• Domestic, Swackhamer Road
• Larceny from property, Crites Road
• Accident — injury, state Route 56 East
• Harassment, South Water Street
Monday, June 7
• Assault, Trimmer Road
• Warrant, US 23
• Accident — injury, state Route 56 West
• Domestic, US 62
• Larceny, Scioto-Darby
• Identity theft, state Route 56 West
• Fire — structure, East Union Street
• Larceny from business, Mill Street
• Larceny from property, state Route 138
• Harassment — threats, state Route 56 West
• Accident — injury, US 62
• Warrant, South High Street
• Warrant, Columbus
• Domestic, Tarlton
• Fight, state Route 104
Tuesday, June 8
• Larceny from vehicle, Walnut Creek
• Warrant, North Redding Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Davidson Drive
• Identity theft, Gay-Dreisbach
• Domestic — neighbor, Shepherd Road
• Warrant, Island Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, state Route 62
Wednesday, June 9
• Harassment, Walnut Creek
• Warrant, North School Street
• Harassment — threats, Tarlton Road
• Larceny in progress, Poplar Street
• Warrant, Island Road
• Warrant, East Scioto Street
• Warrant, Hedges Street
• Warrant, Island Road
• Vandalism — structure, Tarlton Road
• Domestic — neighbor, McCord Road
• Warrant, Island Road
• Fire — vehicle, Florence
Thursday, June 10
• Warrant, East Street
• Assault, Winchester Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Stoutsville
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Domestic, Old Tarlton
• Fight, Skyline Drive
• Gas leak, Locust Grove
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.