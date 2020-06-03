Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Friday, May 22
• Missing person — adult, Stout Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, U.S. 62
• Identity theft, Hoover Road
• Person with gun, Morris Salem
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Larceny from vehicle, U.S. 23
• Domestic, Long Street
• Domestic, Darby Creek Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 56 East
• Harassment, Smith-Hulse Road
• Domestic, Cedar CV
• Domestic — neighbor, Sharon Drive
Saturday, May 23
• Vandalism — structure, Cherry Street
• Harassment, Morris-Leist Road
• Larceny, Mohave Drive
• Gas leak, Constitution
• Domestic, U.S. 23
Sunday, May 24
• Domestic, Locust Grove
• Domestic, Cherokee Drive
• Vandalism — vehicle, Cherry Street
• Assault, Cherokee Drive
• Complaint — gun, West Front Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, Cherry Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Fight, West Main Street
• Complaint — gun, state Route 104
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Fire — grass, Hayesville Road
Monday, May 25
• Domestic, Locust Grove
• Hazardous material spill, Crownover
• Fire — grass, Winchester Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Tradeport Court
• Larceny, Kildow Court
• Warrant, Island Road
• Fire — grass, Ashville
• Harassment — threats, West Front Street
• Domestic, Collins Drive
• Warrant, U.S. 23
• Harassment — threats, Freedom Run
Tuesday, May 26
• Vandalism — vehicle, Duvall Road
• Vandalism — property, Dupont Road
• Identity theft, Hayesville Road
• Larceny from vehicle, South Walnut Street
• Identity theft, Moccasin Road
• Assault, Lockbourne
• Fire — vehicle, Long Street
• Warrant, Southern Point
• Harassment, Miller Avenue
• Stolen vehicle — car, Duroc Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Ringgold
• Person with knife, Duvall Road
Wednesday, May 27
• Carbon monoxide, Constitution
• Vandalism — mailbox, South Ashville
• Missing person — adult, Stout Road
• Mental person, Park Place
• Domestic, Locust Grove
Thursday, May 28
• Domestic, U.S. 62
• Drug complaint, Island Road
• Stolen vehicle — other, Long Street
• Fire — vehicle, U.S. 23
• Gas leak, state Route 56 West
Friday, May 29
• Warrant, Main Street
• Warrant, South High Street
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Larceny, Sioux Drive
• Identity theft, Stonerock Road
• Harassment — threats, Lanterns Way
• Accident — injury, Circleville
• Vandalism — vehicle, Winston Avenue
• Domestic, North Walnut Street
• Gas leak, U.S. 22 East
• Warrant, Pickaway
• Bad check or forgery, Sycamore Lane
• Domestic, Pontiac Place
• Harassment, Mattox Circle
• Fire — structure, East Main Street
• Domestic, Parker Avenue
Saturday, May 30
• Larceny in progress, U.S. 23
• Larceny from business, South Walnut Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Mowery Road
• Larceny, Burroughs Drive
• Domestic, South Main Street
• Harassment — threats, state Route 56 West
• Domestic, Hawthorne Drive
• Domestic, Cromley Street
• Harassment — threats, U.S. 22 West
• Domestic, state Route56 East
Sunday, May 31
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Harassment — threats, Chillicothe
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Mattox Circle
• Warrant, Skyline Drive
• Domestic — neighbor, Laurelville
• Harassment — threats, Independence
• Domestic, Long Street
• Warrant, East Scioto Street
• Domestic, Moccasin Road
• Fire — vehicle, state Route 104
• Assault, state Route 762 East
Monday, June 1
• Assault, U.S. 23
• Vandalism — property, Lexington Avenue
• Larceny from vehicle, Putnam Drive
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Lockbourne
• Suicide attempt, state Route 752
• Identity theft, Hannawalt Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Tarlton Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, Mill Street
• Identity theft, Zane Trail Road
• Domestic, Magnolia Way
• Mental person, Park Road
• Larceny from business, Island Road
Tuesday, June 2
• Domestic, Magnolia Way
• Larceny from vehicle, East Circleville
• Identity theft, Stumpf Road
• Identity Theft, Blacker Road
• Accident — hit/skip, East Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Fire — structure, East Church Street
• Larceny, state Route 56 West
• Missing person, South Washington
• Suicide attempt, Miller Avenue
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.