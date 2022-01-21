Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Jan. 14
• Fire — structure, Goose Creek
• Larceny from property, Walnut Creek
• Domestic, Black Hoof Street
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Justus Road
• Vandalism — property, Florence
• Fire — grass, New Holland
• Vandalism — structure, Cromley Street
• Domestic, South Pickaway
Saturday, Jan. 15
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Fire — vehicle, Lockbourne
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Domestic, West Main Street
• Harassment — threats, London Road
• Assault, Darby Creek Road
• Shooting, Chippewa Drive
• Missing person — adult, Sisk Road
• Larceny from vehicle, State Park Road
• Domestic — neighbor, U.S. 22 East
• Burglary/breaking and entering, West Franklin Street
Sunday, Jan. 16
• Harassment, North Street
• Domestic, Liberty Bell Road
• Larceny from vehicle, U.S. 23
• Assault, Victorian Drive
• Domestic, state Route 188
• Warrant, South Washington
• Larceny, Hagerty Road
• Harassment — threats, Ballah Road
Monday, Jan. 17
• Fire — grass, Warner-Huffer
• Larceny from vehicle, Cedar Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Princeton Street
• Fire — vehicle, state Route 762 East
• Domestic — neighbor, Circleville
• Identity theft, Horseshoe Drive
• Identity theft, Pike Street
• Fire — structure, U.S. 23
Tuesday, Jan. 18
• Domestic, North Court Street
• Shooting, Orient
• Larceny from vehicle, Main Street
• Domestic, state Route 316 West
• Harassment, Hall Road
• Fire, U.S. 23
• Vandalism — vehicle, Tarlton Road
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
Wednesday, Jan. 19
• Domestic, Main Street
• Warrant, South High Street
• Larceny from business, U.S. 62
• Burglary/breaking and entering, U.S. 23
• Larceny, East Main Street
• Gas leak, Old Duvall Court
• Identity theft, Quinby Drive
• Gas leak, Second Street
• Domestic, Hutchinson Place
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Lockbay Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 762 East
Thursday, Jan. 20
• Larceny, Winchester
• Fight, Circleville Avenue
• Identity theft, Williams Road
• Attempted burglary, Main Street
• Attempted Burglary, Pike Street
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Warrant, North Court Street
• Larceny, Locust Grove
• Stolen property, U.S. 23
• Identity theft, Kildow Court
• Fire, Stoutsville
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Winchester
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.