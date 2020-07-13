Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Monday, July 6
• Accident — injury, US 23 South
• Fire — structure, Ellis Road
• Burglary — in progress, Monroe Drive
• Larceny from property, Ballah Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Monroe Drive
• Larceny from vehicle, Davidson Drive
• Stolen vehicle — truck, North Court Street
• Domestic, Putnam Drive
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Domestic, state Route 752
• Domestic, Mound Street
• Domestic, Swackhammer
• Harassment, West South Street
• Harassment, Canal Street
Tuesday, July 7
• Suicide attempt, South Pickaway Street
• Domestic, Long Street
• Vandalism — property, West Main Street
• Vandalism — property, Water Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, South Main Street
• Fire — structure, Darby Creek Road
• Harassment, Front Street
• Person with gun, Spruce Ridge
• Suicide attempt, US 22 West
Thursday, July 9
• Complaint — gun, Long Street
• Domestic, US 62
• Domestic, state Route 104
• Domestic, US 62
• Larceny, Arapaho Drive
• Domestic, Jefferson Avenue
• Fire — grass, state Route 56 West
• Harassment — threats, Swackhammer
• Suicide attempt, Tenny Road
• Accident — injury, Ashville Pike
• Larceny from vehicle, US 23
• Domestic, South Court Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, South Court Street
• Domestic — neighbor, South Street
Friday, July 10
• Burglary — attempted, Mill Road
• Harassment — threats, Redding Street
• Warrant, Kildow Court
• Fire, Hutchison Street
• Larceny, Winchester Road
• Domestic, Mouser Road
• Burglary — breaking and entering, Creamer Road
• Drug complaint, US 23
• Domestic, Winchester Road
• Complaint — gun, Stoutsville
• Fire — vehicle, Main Street
• Complaint — gun, Neville Street
Saturday, June 11
• Harassment — threats, state Route 104
• Domestic, Virginia Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Heffner Road
• Larceny, Cherry Street
• Larceny from vehicle, state Route 762
• Accident — injury, Main Street
• Domestic, East South Street
• Burglary — breaking and entering, Commercial
• Suicide attempt, South Court Street
• Mental person, state Route 762
• Domestic, East South Street
• Domestic, East South Street
• Fire — structure, state Route 762
• Larceny, Zig Zag Drive
• Domestic, US 22 West
Sunday, July 12
• Fight, South Walnut Street
• Missing person — adult, Knollwood Court
• Mental person, Canal Street
• Carbon monoxide, Bridlewood Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, Water Street
• Accident — injury, Tarlton Road
• Larceny from business, US 23
• Larceny, East Street
• Fire — structure, Sam’s Creek Road
• Domestic, Mattox Circle
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.