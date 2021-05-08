Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, April 30
• Warrant, South High Street
• Harassment, state Route 762 East
• Larceny from property, state Route 674 South
• Domestic, Darby Creek Road
• Accident — hit/skip, Pherson Pike
• Fire, Dupont Road
• Domestic, Long Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Ringgold
• Accident — injury, US 62
• Domestic, Boucher Drive
Saturday, May 1
• Domestic, Shepherd Road
• Harassment — threats, Hall Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, South Perry Road
• Larceny from property, Hutchinson
• Accident — injury, Kingston Pike
• Fire — vehicle, state Route 104
• Domestic, Shepherd Road
• Accident — injury, state Route 159
• Domestic, state Route 762
• Domestic, Waterman Avenue
• Domestic, state Route 104
• Domestic, state Route 752
Sunday, May 2
• Warrant, East Main Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, Bulen-Pierce
• Stolen vehicle — car, Hamilton Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, Oak Manor
• Fire — structure, Cattail Road
• Accident — injury, Jackson Road
• Accident — injury, North Walnut Street
• Domestic, Northridge Road
• Fight, Northridge Road
• Domestic, 11244 Lakeview, Orient
• Fire — structure, London Road
• Warrant, Blackwater Road
Monday, May 3
• Complaint — gun, Circleville
• Warrant, Park Place
• Accident — injury, Scioto-Darby
• Missing person, Bloomfield
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Main Street
• Stolen vehicle — other, North Court Street
• Warrant, Old Duvall Court
• Larceny, Logan Avenue
• Domestic, Logan Avenue
Tuesday, May 4
• Vandalism — vehicle, West Main Street
• Larceny from vehicle, South Water Street
• Identity theft, Laurelville
• Warrant, Royalton Road
• Domestic — neighbor, Chestnut
• Identity theft, US 23
• Harassment — threats, North Court Street
• Person with gun, Delaware Street
• Accident — injury, state Route 316 West
Wednesday, May 5
• Accident — injury, US 22 East
• Identity theft, Lancaster Pike
• Larceny from business, Ringgold
• Larceny from business, Ringgold
• Warrant, Water Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Skyline Drive
• Domestic, Winchester Road
• Larceny, Hawthorne Drive
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.