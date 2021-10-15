Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Oct. 8
• Identity theft, Ashville
• Vandalism — vehicle, U.S. 23
• Warrant, Blackwater Road
• Identity theft, London Road
• Larceny, Shepherd Road
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Warrant, South High Street
• Larceny from vehicle, state Route 762
Saturday, Oct. 9
• Harassment, Zig Zag Drive
• Larceny, South Walnut Street
• Vandalism — mailbox, Pickaway Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, U.S. 23
• Vandalism — vehicle, state Route 752
• Larceny, U.S. 22 West
• Harassment — threats, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Harassment — threats, Greenbriar Street
• Larceny, Brenton Drive
• Warrant, Matville Road
Sunday, Oct. 10
• Domestic, Ashville
• Vandalism — vehicle, Long Street
• Warrant, Riverside Drive
• Domestic, Pickaway Street
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Warrant, Lockbourne
• Domestic, U.S. 23
• Domestic, Huber Hitler
Monday, Oct. 11
• Domestic, Jefferson Avenue
• Harassment — threats, Tradeport Court
• Domestic, U.S. 62
• Larceny from business, Welch Road
• Stolen property, Long Street
• Domestic, Logan Avenue
• Stolen vehicle — other, Washington
• Burglary/breaking and entering, South Main Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, Duvall Road
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Larceny, Long Street
• Domestic, Five Points Pike
• Assault, Park Place
Tuesday, Oct. 12
• Assault, Island Road
• Larceny, Hutchison Street
• Domestic, Ottawa Drive
• Assault, North Walnut Street
• Harassment — threats, North Redding Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Poplar Ally
• Stolen property, South Court Street
• Domestic, Kingston
Wednesday, Oct. 13
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 138
• Vandalism — property, Island Road
• Larceny, Island Road
• Harassment — threats, Island Road
• Harassment — threats, Emerson Road
• Domestic, Stout Road
• Warrant, Southern Street
Thursday, Oct. 14
• Vandalism — property, Hayesville Road
• Fire, state Route 104
• Larceny, Clark Avenue
• Warrant, North Pain Street
• Assault, North Water Street
• Warrant, Blackwater Road
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.