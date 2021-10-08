Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Oct. 1
• Burglary/breaking and entering, North Court Street
• Harassment — threats, state Route 752
• Missing person — adult, Kingston
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Domestic — neighbor, West North Street
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
Saturday, Oct. 2
• Fight, West Main Street
• Domestic, Woodfield Place
• Burglary/breaking and entering, U.S. 23
• Domestic — neighbor, Florence
• Domestic, state Route 188
• Domestic, East Scioto Street
• Gas leak, Kingston Pike
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Assault, state Route 104
Sunday, Oct. 3
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Hiner Road
• Harassment — threats, Island Road
• Domestic — neighbor, Gibson Road
• Domestic — neighbor, Long Street
• Vandalism — property, U.S. 23
• Fight, Spruce Ridge
• Domestic, Long Street
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
• Domestic, Boston Harbor
Monday, Oct. 4
• Larceny, East state Route 762
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Darby Creek Road
• Assault, Boston Harbor
• Larceny from vehicle, Tarlton Road
• Larceny from business, East Front Street
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Winchester
• Domestic, Northup Avenue
• Fight, Skyline Drive
• Assault, South Redding Street
• Harassment — threats, South Dawnlight Circle
• Larceny, Lane Road
Tuesday, Oct. 5
• Stolen vehicle — truck, Jefferson Avenue
• Domestic — neighbor, state Route 56 East
• Burglary — attempted, Mahogany Lane
• Identity theft, Gay-Dreisbach
• Warrant, South High Street
• Identity theft, Northup Avenue
• Fire — structure, state Route 327
• Domestic, Crownover
Wednesday, Oct. 6
• Larceny, Mclean Miller Road
• Assault, Long Street
• Domestic, U.S. 22
• Missing person — adult, Stoneridge Drive
Thursday, Oct. 7
• Harassment — threats, Congress Street
• Warrant, South Pickaway Street
• Warrant, Dozer Road
• Warrant, South Water Street
• Harassment, Cromley Street
• Warrant, U.S. 22 West
• Stolen vehicle, Winchester Road
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Harassment, Greenbriar Street
