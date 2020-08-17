Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Friday. Aug. 14
• Larceny, North Harrison Street
• Accident — injury, St. Paul Road
• Burglary — attempted, Heffner Road
• Larceny from vehicle, South Water Street
• Vandalism — property, US 23
• Domestic — neighbor, Moccasin Road
• Larceny, Kinderhook Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, Winchester Road
• Domestic— neighbor, Ett-Noecher Road
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Domestic — neighbor, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, West Main Street
• Domestic, Princeton Street
• Domestic, Freedom Run
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Assault, state Route 762 East
Saturday, Aug. 15
• Vandalism — structure, Liberty Bell Road
• Domestic, Knollwood Court
• Domestic — neighbor, US 62
• Accident — injury, Interstate 71
• Larceny, state Route 56
• Vandalism — property, Scioto-Darby
• Domestic, Kinderhook Road
• Domestic, Circleville
• Larceny from property, Quinby Drive
• Domestic, South Court Street
• Domestic, Lexington Avenue
• Harassment, Horseshoe Drive
• Vandalism — vehicle, North Court Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Domestic, South Pickaway Street
• Suspicious person, state Route 762
• Domestic, US 23
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.