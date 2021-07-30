Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, July 23
• Larceny from vehicle, US 23
• Fire — grass, US 23
• Harassment — threats, Sisk Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Clarksburg
• Harassment — threats, state Route 752
• Accident — injury, Lockbourne
Saturday, July 24
• Warrant, state Route 56 East
• Vandalism — structure, Riverview Road
• Burglary — in progress, Shepherd Road
• Larceny, Butternut
• Harassment — threats, North German Street
• Warrant, South Court Street
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Larceny, US 23
Sunday, July 25
• Domestic, East Street
• Larceny, Armstrong Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny, School Street
• Accident — hit/skip, South Court Street
Monday, July 26
• Larceny in progress, US 62
• Warrant, South High Street
• Burglar — attempted, Lancaster Pike
• Larceny, Commercial
• Missing person — adult, East North Street
• Burglary — in progress, state Route 762 East
• Larceny, London Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Miller Avenue
• Domestic, Jefferson Avenue
• Gas leak, Locust Grove
• Domestic, state Route 104
Tuesday, July 27
• Fire — vehicle, West Main Street
• Warrant, Stoneridge Drive
• Warrant, Island Road
• Gas leak, Tarlton Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Stevens Drive
• Larceny, Tarlton Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 762 East
• Identity theft, Tarlton Road
• Larceny from vehicle, US 22 West
• Harassment, Main Street
• Warrant, North Pain Street
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
Wednesday, July 28
• Domestic, state Route 207
• Warrant, South High Street
• Domestic, Intermodal Court
• Larceny, Whiteside Road
• Harassment — threats, state Route 138
• Domestic, Main Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Duvall Road
• Assault, Winchester
• Warrant, state Route 762
• Stolen vehicle, Walnut Creek
Thursday, July 29
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Harassment — threats, South Water Street
• Identity theft, Ringgold
• Identity theft, Miller Avenue
• Domestic, state Route 138
• Gas leak, South East Street
• Gas leak, Egypt Pike
• Fire, East Front Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.