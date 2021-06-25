Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, June 18
• Larceny in progress, Duroc Street
• Stolen vehicle — ATV, Ashville
• Stolen vehicle — ATV, Ashville
• Domestic — neighbor, Smith Hulse Road
• Stolen vehicle — car, Smith Hulse Road
• Harassment — threats, Lancaster Pike
Saturday, June 19
• Domestic, Kinderhook Road
• Identity theft, Old Duvall Court
• Harassment — threats, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Front Street
• Domestic — neighbor, Little Walnut
• Domestic, Front Street
• Warrant, US 23
Sunday, June 20
• Fight, Hutchison Street
• Domestic, Brittney Road
• Domestic, US 62
• Accident — injury, Orr Road
• Harassment — threats, East South Street
• Burglary — in progress, East Ohio Street
• Domestic, state Route 159
Monday, June 21
• Larceny, Northridge Road
• Assault, Green Street
• Harassment — threats, Duvall Road
• Harassment, South Main Street
• Assault, Lancaster Pike
• Larceny from vehicle, St. Paul Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Welch Road
• Burglary — in progress, Bazler Lane
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
Tuesday, June 22
• Gas leak, East Front Street
• Larceny, Thrailkill Road
• Domestic, Island Road
• Warrant, School Street
• Larceny, Scioto Street
• Warrant, Gibson Road
• Larceny, Jackson Road
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Harassment — threats, Mattox Circle
• Warrant, Gibson Road
Wednesday, June 23
• Domestic, Kanawha Drive
• Domestic, School Street
• Larceny from property, US 62
• Domestic, Cromley Road
• Bad check or forgery, South Scioto Street
• Domestic, Bazler Lane
• Accident — injury, Walnut Creek
• Warrant, North Court Street
• Domestic, School Street
• Warrant, South Court Street
• Warrant, Lancaster
• Assault, US 22 West
• Missing person — adult, state Route 104
Thursday, June 24
• Stolen vehicle — car, Duvall Road
• Assault, state Route 104
• Warrant, Sam’s Creek Road
• Domestic, Moccasin Road
• Warrant, Tarlton Road
• Warrant, state Route 159
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Missing person — adult, US 62
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny from property, US 62
• Complaint — gun, Huron Trail
• Stolen vehicle — car, US 23
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.