Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, March 25
• Warrant, Columbus
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Warrant, Pearl Street
• Identity theft, Exchange Way
• Harassment, Hedges Street
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Bad check or forgery, South Union Street
• Domestic, Hollyhock Lane
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Burglary — in progress, Elizabeth Street
• Domestic, Five Points Pike
• Larceny, South Walnut Street
Saturday, March 26
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Larceny from business, Duroc Street
• Domestic, Blackhoof Street
• Gas leak, Walnut Creek
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Gas leak, Long Street
• Domestic, Pickaway Street
• Person with gun, Zane Trail Road
Sunday, March 27
• Harassment — threats, Ridgeway Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, South Main Street
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Harassment — threats, Gibson Road
• Carbon monoxide, Clifford Avenue
• Warrant, South High Street
• Fire — structure, Snortin Ridge
• Domestic, Skyline Drive
Monday, March 28
• Identity theft, state Route 159
• Identity theft, Sioux Drive
• Larceny from business, West Main Street
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Harassment — threats, Five Points Pike
• Identity theft, Bulen-Pierce
• Stolen vehicle — truck, U.S. 23
• Gas leak, East Ohio Street
Tuesday, March 29
• Larceny from vehicle, Heartland Court
• Warrant, North Walnut Street
• Larceny from business, Heartland Court
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, North Walnut Street
• Identity theft, Miller Avenue
• Warrant, North Pain Street
• Larceny, London Road
• Fire — grass, Bulen-Pierce
• Domestic, West Columbus Street
• Harassment — threats, Arapaho Drive
• Domestic, Ett-Noecher Road
Wednesday, March 30
• Warrant, Lancaster Pike
• Identity theft, Ashville
• Harassment — threats, Chestnut
• Fire — grass, U.S. 22 West
• Fire — structure, London Road
• Fire — grass, state Route 674 North
• Fire, Tarlton Road SW
• Fire — grass, Tarlton Road SW
• Larceny from property, Walnut Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, U.S. 23
• Warrant, U.S. 23
Thursday, March 31
• Fire — structure, London Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, Jefferson Avenue
• Assault, Tarlton Road
• Identity theft, Renick Road
• Fire — structure, London Road
• Warrant, South High Street
• Identity theft, Julian Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 56 East
• Fire, London Road
• Identity theft, Island Road
• Warrant, West North Street
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
• Warrant, Kingston
• Warrant, Linton Street
• Larceny U.S. 22 West
• Warrant, South Court Street
• Domestic, Pickaway Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.