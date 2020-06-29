Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Wednesday, June 17
• Harassment, Laurelville
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Fight, Whiteside Road
• Larceny, Hutchison Street
• Burglary — attempted, South Water Street
• Harassment, Mattox Circle
• Harassment, Swackhamer Road
• Fire — grass, Red Fox Street
• Bad check or forgery, South Court Street
• Domestic, Kinderhook Road
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
Thursday, June 18
• Harassment, state Route 56 West
• Carbon monoxide, Henderson Lane
• Complaint — gun, West Main Street
• Identity theft, River Road
Friday, June 19
• Warrant, US 23
• Identity theft, Keplar Ford Road
• Assault, Locust Grove
• Harassment — threat, Goodman Road
• Vandalism — vehicle, Hall Road
• Warrant, Logan Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, Winchester Road
• Accident — injury, Front Street
• Burglary in progress, South Water Street
• Domestic, East Street
• Domestic, Northup Avenue
• Fire, Duvall Road
• Drug complaint, Kinderhook Road
• Fire — grass, US 23
• Accident — injury, Kingston Pike
Saturday, June 20
• Explosion, East Street
• Burglary in progress, Laurelville
• Larceny from vehicle, Parker Court
• Domestic, Wolf Road
• Domestic, Elizabeth Street
• Harassment — threats, state Route 762 East
• Complaint — gun, Greist Road
• Accident — injury, US 22 W
• Domestic, Water Street
• Domestic, Lawnfield Drive
Sunday, June 21
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Renick Avenue
• Domestic, Richard Avenue
• Vandalism — property, state Route 138
• Larceny from property, US 62
• Gas leak, East Station Street
• Assault, Hedges Street
• Fire, South Water Street
• Domestic, Yates Street
• Complaint — gun, Shoemaker Road
Monday, June 22
• Domestic, state Route 188
• Harassment, North Main Street
• Domestic, Eagle Ridge Lane
• Identity theft, Hawthorne Drive
• Overdose call, state Route 104
• Harassment, US 23
• Accident — injury, Emerson Road
• Assault, Pickaway
• Assault, Blain Road
• Complaint — gun, Jefferson
• Larceny, Walnut Creek
• Domestic — neighbor, Ringgold
• Domestic, Clark Drive
• Larceny, Shasta Drive
• Fire — structure, Ashville Pike
Tuesday, June 23
• Larceny from property, Gulick Road
• Larceny, South Main Street
• Harassment, State Park Road
• Vandalism — property, US 22 East
• Bad check or forgery, London Road
• Domestic, Lancaster Pike
• Domestic, Island Road
• Domestic — neighbor, Front Street
• Accident — injury, Emerson
• Larceny, Bulen-Pierce
• Warrant, Bussert Road
• Larceny, Park Place
• Domestic, US 62
• Suicide attempt, Skyline Drive
• Complaint — gun, Spruce Street
Wednesday, June 24
• Larceny from vehicle, Arapaho Drive
• Larceny from vehicle, Monticello Street
• Warrant, Bolender
• Larceny, Race Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Monticello Street
• Harassment, Blue Belle Lane
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Kraft Drive
• Warrant, Lakeview Drive
• Fire — vehicle, Circleville
• Complaint — gun, Fairfield Road
• Fight, Lancaster Pike
• Accident — injury, Hagerty Road
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
Friday, June 26
• Domestic, Mattox Circle
• Accident — injury, state Route 104
• Domestic, West South Street
• Larceny, Long Street
• Identity theft, West South St
• Domestic, Hedges Street
• Larceny in progress, North Walnut Street
• Larceny. Plum Street
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Accident — injury, Ashville
• Stolen vehicle — car, Jefferson Avenue
• Warrant, Ray Avenue
Saturday, June 27
• Domestic, Kildow Court
• Warrant, Shepherd Road
• Vandalism — property, Long Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Lockbourne
• Vandalism — structure, state Route 138
Sunday, June 28
• Domestic, Rush Road
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Gas leak, Darby Creek Rd
• Domestic, Duval Road
• Warrant, Cottonwood Place
• Assault, Harsh Ally
• Larceny, state Route 56 East
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.