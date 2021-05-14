Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, May 7
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Island Road
• Warrant, Dunkel Road
• Warrant, South High Street
• Fire — grass, Church Street
• Warrant, East Main St.
Saturday, May 8
• Warrant, Hedges Street
• Larceny in progress, Hall Street
• Larceny, state Route 762
• Accident — injury state Route 752
• Identity theft, St. Paul Road
• Warrant, South High Street
• Larceny in progress, Long Street
• Domestic, Duvall Road
Sunday, May 9
• Accident — hit/skip, Stoutsville
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Duvall Road
• Hazardous material spill, New Holland
• Harassment — threats, Hedges Road
• Domestic, South Redding Street
• Domestic, West Main St
• Domestic, state Route 752
• Domestic, Millport Street
Monday, May 10
• Accident — injury, Heartland Court
• Gas leak, South Main Street
• Identity theft, state Route 762 East
• Accident — injury, I 71
• Larceny from vehicle, Owens Road
• Harassment, Park Place
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
• Burglary/breaking and entering, state Route 56 East
Tuesday, May 11
• Burglary — in progress, Walnut Creek
• Larceny, Patriot Avenue
• Complaint — gun, Tarlton Road
• Accident — injury, Kingston Pike
Wednesday, May 12
• Domestic, South Pickaway Street
• Identity theft, Walnut Creek
• Domestic, Winchester
• Harassment — threats, Park Place
• Accident — hit/skip, Island Road
• Accident — hit/skip, state Route 138
• Accident — injury, Bell Station Road
• Larceny from business, US 22 West
• Burglary — in progress, Yankeetown
• Domestic, Dennis Road
Thursday, May 13
• Domestic, Sixteenth Road
• Accident — hit/skip, state Route 104
• Warrant, state Route 104
• Vandalism — vehicle, Arrowhead Court
• Identity theft, Lockbourne
• Fire — vehicle, McCord Road
• Assault, US 23
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Domestic, state Route 104
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.