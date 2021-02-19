Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Feb. 12
• Domestic, Eagle Ridge Lane
• Accident — hit/skip, Long Street
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Accident — hit/skip, Circleville
• Warrant, South Court Street
• Identity theft, state Route 138
• Warrant, US 23
• Domestic, Bulen-Pierce
• Domestic, Pike Street
• Carbon monoxide, Eastwood Drive
• Domestic, state Route 188
Saturday, Feb. 13
• Accident — injury, South Court Street
• Domestic, Front Street
• Accident — hit/skip, Ringgold
• Accident — hit/skip, Walnut Creek
• Domestic, Mt. Sterling
• Domestic, Canal Street
• Identity theft, Mill Street
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Accident — hit/skip, US 22 West
• Harassment — threats, St Paul Road
• Domestic, Skyline Drive
• Harassment — threats, Canal Street
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
Sunday, Feb. 14
• Accident — hit/skip, Walnut Creek
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Domestic, Scioto Downs
• Warrant, state Route 56 East
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Domestic, Southfield Drive
Monday, Feb. 15
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Warrant, Ringgold
• Assault, Florence
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Domestic, Pickaway Street
• Domestic, Perrill Road
• Bad check or forgery, Deer Creek Rd
• Larceny from business, Long Street
• Domestic, Monticello Street
• Identity theft, Hutchison Place
• Accident — hit/skip, East Front Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Zig Zag Drive
Tuesday, Feb. 16
• Bad check or forgery, Darby Creek Road
• Domestic, Darby Creek Road
• Domestic, state Route 159
Wednesday, Feb. 17
• Identity theft, South Main Street
• Fire — structure, South Main Street
• Larceny, Smith-Hulse Road
• Warrant, Northup Avenue
• Larceny from vehicle, Summit Avenue
• Stolen vehicle — car, state Route 762 East
• Larceny, Tarlton Road
• Identity theft, Wintergreen
• Larceny, South Court Street
Thursday, Feb. 18
• Fire — vehicle, Randolph Street
• Missing person — adult, state Route 138
• Identity theft, Perrill Road
• Identity theft, Gibson Road
• Carbon monoxide, Richard Avenue
• Identity theft, Bulen-Pierce
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Domestic, South Harrison Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.