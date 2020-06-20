Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Wednesday, June 10
• Domestic, Harrison Street
• Larceny, US 62
• Warrant, Liberty Bell Road
• Harassment, Tarlton
• Suicide attempt, Briarwood Court
• Warrant, Cedar Cove
• Fire — grass, Intermodal Court
• Larceny from business, Circleville
• Domestic, Clark’s Run Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Swackhammer
• Fire, Island Road
• Fire, state Route 159
• Domestic, state Route 188
• Domestic, Five Points Pike
Thursday, June 11
• Larceny in progress, Zig Zag Drive
• Vandalism — vehicle, Cheyanne Drive
• Warrant, Liberty Bell Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Walnut Creek
• Mental person, Ashville
• Warrant, East Mill Street
• Warrant, Atwater Avenue
• Domestic, Boucher Drive
• Complaint — gun, Area
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Domestic — neighbor, state Route 762 East
Friday, June 12
• Burglary/breaking and entering — South Water Street
• Warrant, Skyline Drive
• Domestic, Apache Drive
• Fire — structure, Owens Road
• Warrant, East Mound Street
• Harassment, Northup Avenue
• Harassment — threats, state Route 762 East
• Fire — structure, state Route 56 West
• Domestic, state Route 752
Saturday, June 13
• Burglary — in progress, Iroquois Way
• Fire — grass, US 23
• Gas leak, state Route 104
• Domestic, Woodfield Place
• Domestic, School Street
• Domestic, South Water Street
• Complaint — gun, Plum Street
Sunday, June 14
• Harassment — threats, Congress Street
• Harassment, Swackhamer Road
• Mental person, state Route 762
• Missing person — adult, Duvall Road
• Assault, Island Road
• Gas leak, Cambridge Place
• Complaint — gun, Park Street
• Accident — hit/skip, North Scioto Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Chillicothe
Monday, June 15
• Vandalism — vehicle, US 23
• Assault, Fourth Street
• Burglary/breaking and entering, US 23
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Stolen vehicle — other, Logan Elm Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, US 23
• Larceny, Laurelville
• Stolen vehicle, US 22 East
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Fire, Lexington Avenue
• Warrant, Long Street
• Domestic, Hall Road
Tuesday, June 16
• Carbon monoxide. Tarlton Road
• Warrant, East Franklin Street
• Larceny, Canal Street
• Larceny, Harrisburg Road
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Kildow Court
• Larceny from property, Five Points Pike
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Bad check or forgery, US 23
• Larceny from business, Red Oak Pass
• Assault, South Water Street
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Fight, US 62
• Complaint — gun, Greenbriar Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.