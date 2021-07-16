Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, July 9
• Domestic, Durrett Road
• Warrant, North Pickaway Street
• Vandalism — mailbox, Horseshoe Drive
• Bad check or forgery, Duroc Street
• Larceny from vehicle, Zig Zag Drive
• Warrant, Half Avenue
• Accident — hit/skip, South Walnut Street
• Warrant, East Scioto Street
• Identity theft, Arapaho Drive
• Gas leak, state Route 104
• Larceny, Walnut Creek
• Domestic, US 23
• Fight, Era Road
Saturday, July 10
• Domestic, Skyline Drive
• Domestic, North Scioto Street
• Larceny from property, Five Points Pike
• Vandalism — property, South Union Street
• Vandalism — structure, Moccasin Road
• Fire — grass, Canal Road
• Warrant, Miller Avenue
• Gas leak, US 22 Northeast
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny, West Front Street
• Domestic, Era Road
Sunday, July 11
• Harassment, state Route 56 East
• Identity theft, Darby Creek Road
• Warrant, Canal Street
Monday, July 12
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Larceny, state Route 316 West
• Missing person — adult, North German Street
• Harassment — threats, Knollwood Court
• Missing person — adult, Era Road
• Domestic, Euclid Avenue
• Fire — vehicle, Bell Station Road
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
Tuesday, July 13
• Carbon monoxide, state Route 56 West
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Warrant, North Pickaway Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, state Route 188
• Larceny from vehicle, Long Street
• Harassment — threats, Jackson Road
• Domestic, Zane Trail Road
• Larceny from business, state Route 316 West
• Vandalism — vehicle, Hawthorne Drive
• Harassment, Tenny Road
• Harassment, Island Road
• Harassment, Borror Road
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Larceny from business, South Court Street
• Burglary — in progress, state Route 104
Wednesday, July 14
• Harassment, Little Walnut
• Larceny from vehicle, Bolender
• Harassment, North Water Street
• Fire — structure, Lancaster Pike
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Harassment — threats, Smith Hulse Road
• Domestic, Matville Road
• Domestic, Blackhoof Street
• Person with gun, North Main Street
• Domestic, state Route 56 East
Thursday, July 15
• Larceny, Victorian Drive
• Stolen vehicle — car, Hutchison Street
• Warrant, Upper
• Warrant, North Harrison Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Identity theft, Pike Street
• Harassment, Poplar Street
• Larceny, Roese Avenue
• Larceny from vehicle, US 62
• Domestic, Nelson Drive
• Larceny, Borror Road
• Larceny from vehicle, state Route 762
• Warrant, Island Road
• Domestic, Era Road
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.