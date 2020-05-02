Sheriff Robert Radcliff
Monday, April 27
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Harassment, Lockbourne
• Domestic, Logan Avenue
• Harassment — threats, Circleville
• Mental person, Brenton Drive
• Burglary/breaking and entering, London Road
• Identity theft, Ett-Norcher Road
• Domestic, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Spruce Ridge
• Fire — vehicle, U.S. 23
Tuesday, April 28
• Vandalism — vehicle, Greenbriar Street
• Domestic, state Route 674 North
• Fire — vehicle, state Route 56
• Identity theft, Huron Trail
• Domestic — neighbor, Long Street
• Domestic, Circleville
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Domestic — neighbor, Canal Street
• Warrant, Marcy Diner
Wednesday, April 29
• Harassment — threats, Florence
• Stolen vehicle — car, Gibson Road
• Larceny from property, state Route 207
• Fire — structure, East Mound Street
• Vandalism — vehicle, South Walnut Street
• Domestic, East Front St.
• Larceny, South Main Street
• Stolen vehicle — car, Long Street
• Fire — structure, Chippewa Drive
• Domestic, Hollyhock Lane
• Larceny from vehicle, Monticello Street
• Domestic, Hedges Street
• Warrant, state Route 674 South
Thursday, April 30
• Burglary — attempted, Regel Road
• Larceny, South Court Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.