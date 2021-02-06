Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Jan. 29
• Domestic, Skyline Drive
• Bad check or forgery, Cambridge Place
• Identity theft, Hayesville Road
• Harassment — threats, Jefferson Avenue
• Identity theft, Tarlton Road
• Identity theft, Van Meter Road
• Fire — structure, state Route 316 West
• Fight, state Route 762 East
• Harassment — threats, Chippewa Drive
Saturday, Jan. 30
• Accident — injury, Hayesville Road
• Warrant, Jackson pike
• Fire — structure, state Route 316 West
• Burglary — attempted, Amber Cove
• Identity theft, state Route 188
• Warrant, Jackson Road
• Identity theft, Circleville
• Harassment — threats, East South Street
• Identity theft, Morris Salem
• Harassment — threats, East Main Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Domestic, West Main Street
• Accident — injury, Smith-Hulse Road
Sunday, Jan. 31
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Missing person — adult, Stevens Drive
• Fire — structure, Pine Grove Road
• Overdose call, Hall Street
• Domestic, Princeton Street
• Harassment, Duvall Road
• Larceny, Circleville
Monday, Feb. 1
• Identity theft, Circle Avenue
• Accident — injury, South Perry Road
• Larceny, Turney
• Identity theft, Ringgold
• Identity theft, Morris Salem
• Identity theft, state Route 762 East
Tuesday, Feb. 2
• Bad check or forgery, Cromley Street
• Stolen vehicle — other, US 23
• Identity theft, Judas Road
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Domestic, South German Street
• Warrant, Scioto Downs
• Warrant, East Alley
Wednesday, Feb. 3
• Identity theft, Kildow Court
• Larceny from vehicle, Congo Road
• Gas leak, Kingston Pike
• Gas leak, state Route 56 West
• Missing person — adult, South Street
Thursday, Feb. 4
• Larceny, US 22 West
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Chillicothe
• Harassment, state Route 56 East
• Larceny, South Walnut Street
• Domestic, Ringgold
• Warrant, Ross County
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.