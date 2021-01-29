Sheriff Matthew Hafey
Friday, Jan. 22
• Warrant, North Scioto Street
• Warrant, Greenbriar Street
• Warrant, Circleville
• Warrant, state Route 316 West
• Fire, state Route 56 East
• Identity theft, Buckeye Loop
• Domestic, London Road
Saturday, Jan. 23
• Suspicious vehicle, Circleville
• Prowlers, Boston Harbor
• Prowlers, South Water Street
• Warrant, US 23
• Harassment — threats, Chippewa Drive
• Burglary/breaking and entering, Commercial
• Harassment — threats, Justus Road
• Larceny, South Court Street
• Fire — structure, Greist Road
• Domestic, Lockbay Road
• Carbon monoxide, Ashton Woods
• Drug complaint, US 62
• Larceny from business, North Court Street
• Accident — hit/skip, McCord Road
Sunday, Jan. 24
• Burglary — in progress, Miller Avenue
• Domestic, London Road
• Accident — injury, state Route 104
• Accident — injury, Revenge Road
• Domestic, Old Duvall Court
• Accident — injury, Tarlton Road
• Accident — injury, Owens Road
Monday, Jan. 25
• Accident — injury, Walnut Creek
• Accident — injury, US 23
• Identity theft, Scioto-Darby
• Larceny from vehicle, Pickaway Street
• Harassment — threats, Edmunds Drive
• Identity theft, Boutot Street
• Larceny in progress, South Court Street
• Gas leak, Tarlton Road
• Harassment — threats, state Route 56 East
• Assault, Shoshoni Drive
• Accident — hit/skip, Arapaho Drive
• Domestic, Shoshoni Drive
• Domestic, Hedges Street
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
• Stolen vehicle — other, US 23
• Warrant, Jackson Pike
Tuesday, Jan. 26
• Larceny from vehicle, West Main Street
• Domestic, Winchester Road
• Domestic, Winchester Road
• Burglary — in progress, East Street
• Domestic, Duvall Road
• Larceny, Hayesville Road
• Larceny, Hayesville Road
• Larceny, US 23
• Larceny from property, Tarlton
• Domestic, Zig Zag Drive
• Assault, Zig Zag Drive
• Harassment, Scioto Street
• Domestic, Front Street
• Domestic, Williams Road
Wednesday, Jan. 27
• Stolen vehicle — car, South Water Street
• Accident — injury, state Route 674 South
• Stolen vehicle — car, state Route 762 East
• Domestic, Front Street
• Identity theft, Wolf Road
• Domestic, Victorian Drive
• Identity theft, Dietrich Avenue
• Domestic, Yukon Drive
• Larceny, Liberty Bell Road
• Identity theft, Rector Road
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Identity theft, Buckeye Loop
• Domestic, Pickaway Street
• Vandalism — structure, Magnolia Way
• Fire — structure, Thomas Hill
Thursday, Jan. 28
• Harassment — threats, Deer Creek Road
• Larceny from vehicle, Walker Road
• Fire — vehicle, F/O Loves
• Identity theft, Borror Road
• Identity theft, Fox Road
• Identity theft, Lancaster Pike
• Carbon monoxide, Poling Road
• Larceny, state Route 56 West
• Larceny, Tenny Road
• Larceny, Long Street
• Domestic, Tarlton Road
• Accident — injury, Watt Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.